University College London’s Dr. Anna David on Increasing the Representation of Pregnant Patients in Clinical Trials

Paradigm Clinical Research Names Industry Veteran Kurt Mussina as CEO as Expansion Plans Are Set in Motion
Paradigm Clinical Research (Paradigm) announced the appointment of Kurt Mussina as CEO. He will bring more than 30 years of international business success to the clinical research site company, including a record of leadership and achievement structuring and orchestrating global teams in the CRO, CDMO and clinical research site industries.
