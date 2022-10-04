ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Spain arrests Albanian gang involved in smuggling migrants to UK

MADRID (Reuters) – Police have arrested members of a gang linked to a people-trafficking network which smuggled Albanian migrants from Spain to Britain by concealing them on boats and ferries, Spanish police said on Saturday. The migrants, some of them children, paid the gang between 3,000 euros ($2,922.30) and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy