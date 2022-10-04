ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain arrests Albanian gang involved in smuggling migrants to UK

MADRID (Reuters) – Police have arrested members of a gang linked to a people-trafficking network which smuggled Albanian migrants from Spain to Britain by concealing them on boats and ferries, Spanish police said on Saturday. The migrants, some of them children, paid the gang between 3,000 euros ($2,922.30) and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
No sign that foreign state was behind German rail sabotage – police

BERLIN (Reuters) – German police said it had not excluded political motives in the suspected sabotage of communication cables on Germany’s rail network on Saturday but that there was no sign of any involvement by a foreign state or terrorism. A spokesperson for the Berlin criminal police bureau...
EUROPE
Explosion destroys Irish service station, injuring a number of people

DUBLIN (Reuters) – A number of people were being treated in hospital in the Irish county of Donegal on Friday following an explosion at a service station, medical officials said. The explosion happened at the Applegreen service station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough, which is around...
ACCIDENTS
Ukrainian authorities find mass grave in liberated eastern town -governor

(Reuters) -Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recently liberated eastern town of Lyman and it is unclear how many bodies it holds, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post on Friday. Separately, the Ukrinform news agency cited a senior police official as saying the grave...
