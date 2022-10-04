Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Fan dies in Argentina, match abandoned as players forced off due to tear gas
(Reuters) – A soccer fan died in Argentina and the match between Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniors was abandoned on Thursday after tear gas fired by police outside the venue drifted into the stadium and made it difficult for players and spectators to breathe. The circumstances surrounding the...
104.1 WIKY
Spain arrests Albanian gang involved in smuggling migrants to UK
MADRID (Reuters) – Police have arrested members of a gang linked to a people-trafficking network which smuggled Albanian migrants from Spain to Britain by concealing them on boats and ferries, Spanish police said on Saturday. The migrants, some of them children, paid the gang between 3,000 euros ($2,922.30) and...
104.1 WIKY
Fire in a shop causes child’s death in Madrid, injures at least two more people
MADRID (Reuters) – A 5-year-old boy died on Thursday in a Madrid hospital after being injured with his mother and brother during a fire at a shop located in the south of Spain’s capital, the city emergency services said. The fire that followed an explosion was brought under...
104.1 WIKY
No sign that foreign state was behind German rail sabotage – police
BERLIN (Reuters) – German police said it had not excluded political motives in the suspected sabotage of communication cables on Germany’s rail network on Saturday but that there was no sign of any involvement by a foreign state or terrorism. A spokesperson for the Berlin criminal police bureau...
104.1 WIKY
Explosion destroys Irish service station, injuring a number of people
DUBLIN (Reuters) – A number of people were being treated in hospital in the Irish county of Donegal on Friday following an explosion at a service station, medical officials said. The explosion happened at the Applegreen service station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough, which is around...
104.1 WIKY
Ukrainian authorities find mass grave in liberated eastern town -governor
(Reuters) -Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recently liberated eastern town of Lyman and it is unclear how many bodies it holds, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post on Friday. Separately, the Ukrinform news agency cited a senior police official as saying the grave...
