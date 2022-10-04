Read full article on original website
Brazil’s Azul aims to increase flight routes by 30% in 2023, CEO says
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian airline Azul expects to expand its routes by 30% next year, with plans to add new slots at Sao Paulo’s Congonhas airport, one of the busiest in the country, Chief Executive Officer John Rodgerson said. In an interview on Thursday at the company’s...
Death toll from Irish petrol station explosion rises to seven
DUBLIN (Reuters) – The number of people killed in an explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal on Friday has risen to seven, with search and recovery efforts continuing, Irish police said on Saturday. The explosion happened shortly after 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) at the service...
Southwest pilots union backs Boeing on MAX 7, 10 certification extension
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The union representing about 10,000 Southwest Airlines pilots told Reuters on Friday it supports an effort in Congress to extend an exemption from modern cockpit alerting requirements for the Boeing 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 airplanes. Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval from...
France not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes
PARIS (Reuters) -The French government will not ration petrol for drivers or restrict the use of service stations in response to supply problems linked to refinery strikes, Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “We haven’t reached this point yet,” Bechu told franceinfo radio when asked if the government would...
Telenor sells stake in Norwegian broadband unit for $1 billion
OSLO (Reuters) -Norway’s Telenor on Friday said it had agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Norwegian fibre broadband unit for 10.8 billion crowns ($1.0 billion) to a consortium led by U.S. investment company KKR and pension firm Oslo Pensjonsforsikring. “This transaction highlights the value in our infrastructure,...
China forex reserves fall to $3.029 trln in September
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – decreased to $3.029 trillion last month, compared with $3.055 trillion at the end of August.
TotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks in October
PARIS (Reuters) – French energy group TotalEnergies on Sunday proposed annual wage negotiations to start this month, subject to the end of industrial action that continues to restrict output at some of its sites. “TotalEnergies calls on everyone to act responsibly so that the company can supply the French...
Betting on flexibility, China’s Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology. Users will be able to...
England and Wales company insolvencies hit highest since 2009
LONDON (Reuters) – The number of company insolvencies in England and Wales hit its highest level in the April-June period in nearly 13 years as surging energy prices took their toll on business, data showed on Friday. Insolvencies fell in 2020, when the government rushed to help businesses survive...
China’s holiday home sales fall 37.7% y/y – private survey
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese new home sales by floor area fell 37.7% year-on-year over the week-long National Day holiday starting from Oct. 1, a private survey showed on Saturday, as tough COVID-19 curbs further dented fragile demand. The property market has lurched from crisis to crisis, with slumping sales...
Canada gains 21,100 jobs in September, jobless rate edges down to 5.2%
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian economy added a net 21,100 jobs in September, in line with forecasts, while the jobless rate dipped to 5.2% from 5.4%, slightly ahead of predictions, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday. The small employment gain in September ended a three month streak of...
Energy-saving in fashion, Valentino turns off lights early
MILAN (Reuters) – Italian brand Valentino has decided to switch off the lights in its shops earlier at night to save energy and give a signal of “environmental awareness”, following in the footsteps of the French luxury giant LVMH. Starting from last night, lights in around 95...
Explosion destroys Irish service station, injuring a number of people
DUBLIN (Reuters) – A number of people were being treated in hospital in the Irish county of Donegal on Friday following an explosion at a service station, medical officials said. The explosion happened at the Applegreen service station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough, which is around...
BoE must stick to inflation fight despite pain ahead, Ramsden says
LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England must stick to its plan to quash the surge in inflation even if it means more pain for Britain’s economy, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said, adding the new government’s tax cuts could add to the inflation challenge. Two weeks since finance minister...
Samsung Elec posts 1st qtly earnings drop in nearly 3 years on demand slump
SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd flagged a worse-than-expected 32% drop in quarterly operating earnings on Friday, as demand for electronic devices and the memory chips that power them shrank due to an economic downturn. The world’s largest memory-chip and smartphone maker estimated its profit fell to 10.8 trillion won...
EU crypto rules set to cap dollar-pegged stablecoins
LONDON (Reuters) – European Union rules to regulate crypto assets will curb the market share of non-euro denominated stablecoins from 2024, potentially limiting EU competitiveness, industry representatives have said. Ambassadors for the 27 EU states on Wednesday gave their approval to a deal on the new Markets in Crypto...
French government favours raising taxes on private jets -minister
PARIS (Reuters) – The French government is in favour of raising taxes for private jets next year by aligning the taxation of aviation fuels with that of fuels used by cars, environment minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “The government supports this amendment,” Bechu told franceinfo radio after some...
French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says
PARIS (Reuters) -Strikes staged by France’s hard-left CGT union at refineries of ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies continued on Sunday, union officials at both companies told Reuters. “It is continuing everywhere,” a CGT representative said, adding that there had been no contact from TotalEnergies since Saturday’s call by the union for...
Canada authorises Pfizer’s Omicron retooled booster
(Reuters) -Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government’s website. The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance...
Spain arrests Albanian gang involved in smuggling migrants to UK
MADRID (Reuters) – Police have arrested members of a gang linked to a people-trafficking network which smuggled Albanian migrants from Spain to Britain by concealing them on boats and ferries, Spanish police said on Saturday. The migrants, some of them children, paid the gang between 3,000 euros ($2,922.30) and...
