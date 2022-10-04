WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you on this Saturday evening! Your First Alert forecast features changes after a aforementioned cold front slipped through the Cape Fear Region Friday night. A puff of cool northerly breezes should be enough to reset daytime highs to the lower and middle 70s again Sunday. Through the period, nights will have lows in the 50s with a small option for 40s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry. The forecast will be mainly dry through Tuesday but a system by the middle of next week will bring a good chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms.

