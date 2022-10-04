Read full article on original website
WECT
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous wrap to the fall weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Our First Alert forecast features continued cool northeasterly breezes keeping daytime highs to the lower and middle 70s through early this week. Nights will have lows in the 50s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry. The forecast will be mainly dry through Tuesday but a system by the middle of next week will bring a good chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms:
WECT
First Alert Forecast: fabulous fall weekend with falling temps & low humidity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you on this Saturday evening! Your First Alert forecast features changes after a aforementioned cold front slipped through the Cape Fear Region Friday night. A puff of cool northerly breezes should be enough to reset daytime highs to the lower and middle 70s again Sunday. Through the period, nights will have lows in the 50s with a small option for 40s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry. The forecast will be mainly dry through Tuesday but a system by the middle of next week will bring a good chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms.
WECT
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The morning before Hurricane Ian hit the Carolina coast, the Shayna Michelle shrimp boat from Holden Beach got stuck in rough waters with engine troubles. The Coast Guard was called in to rescue the four-man crew after they anchored down about two miles off the...
WECT
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WECT
Macedonia Church Road to be closed for U.S. 74 interchange construction
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - To allow for the construction of an interchange and bridge on U.S. 74, Macedonia Church Road will be closed for up to two months beginning on Monday, October 10. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the interchange is set for construction at the intersection...
WECT
Wilmington firefighters help in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the death toll continues to climb following Hurricane Ian, it’s clear the road to recovery in Florida will be a long one. Several Wilmington Fire Department firefighters took it upon themselves to make that relief effort a little easier. While first responders in Wilmington...
WECT
Shooting wraps on Erik Estrada’s new TV series in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to stardom on board a motorcycle, playing the role of Officer Frank Poncherello on NBC’s hit show CHiPs in the late 70s and early 80s. The series’ success made Estrada a household name. Estrada’s new series, Divine Renovation, which just finished shooting in the Wilmington area, adds a spiritual element to the familiar genre of home renovation/restoration shows.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closures planned in Wilmington for two upcoming projects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of projects throughout Wilmington could delay your travel in the next week. The City of Wilmington will close the northbound lanes of South Third Street for emergency tree work on October 6th. Asplundh Tree Service, a contractor for Duke Energy Progress, will conduct...
WECT
Riverfest returns to Wilmington after a two-year hiatus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is returning to downtown Wilmington after a two-year hiatus. Created in 1979, the Riverfest festival is a city staple and prides itself in showcasing what Wilmington has to offer to the community but had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. “Wilmington’s downtown...
WECT
‘Unbelievably wild’: Turkey breaks into home, evades police capture
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Gray News) – A wild turkey broke through a window into an Ohio home and managed to evade capture. The Miami Township Police Department shared body cam footage from the incident, which happened Monday evening. Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two...
WECT
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
Wilmington firefighters help in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida. Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates. Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates. NC Wildlife expert talks about deer hunting warnings after high levels of PFAs found in...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Gidget and Bruce from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gidget, a 9-year-old, female Plott hound, and Bruce, a 3.5-year-old, male American pit bull terrier, are available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Both dogs are very sweet, according to their handlers. Both are up-to-date on their vaccinations and have...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
WECT
New Hanover Co. Pandemic Operations Center no longer providing on-site COVID testing
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pandemic Operations Center will no longer provide on-site COVID-19 testing as part of its daily operations, New Hanover County officials announced Friday. “This change comes based on the availability of testing throughout the community and as a result of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid...
WECT
Community invited to donate carved pumpkins for 4-H Pumpkin-Palooza at the NHC Arboretum
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Arboretum is hosting its fourth annual 4-H Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday, October 15. The family-friendly event will feature acres of gardens decorated with glowing pumpkins donated by the community and raise money for the county’s 4-H programs and scholarships. “Four years...
Specialty coffee shop to host grand opening near Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The grand opening of Be Known Coffee, a specialty coffee shop, will be held on Oct. 11 near Little River. The Little River Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a coffee social from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to a news release. Free drip coffee […]
WECT
Maides Cemetery to receive plaque for historical significance
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating a historic plaque to the Maides Cemetery during a ceremony on East Wilmington Community Day, October 8, at 11 a.m. The ceremony is part of HWF’s annual Preservation Weekend events from October 6 to 9, and local leaders such as...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Drive staple closes; local cities going green with EV chargers
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — There is one less seafood restaurant on the Grand Strand as a North Myrtle Beach landmark on Ocean Drive has closed its doors for the last time after decades in business. Duffy Street Seafood Shack Main St recently announced it was closing after 27 years,...
Jackpot! Sampson County man pockets $100K scratch-off win
A Sampson County man hit the jackpot when he got a scratch-off lottery ticket.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
