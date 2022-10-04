ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

First Alert Forecast: gorgeous wrap to the fall weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Our First Alert forecast features continued cool northeasterly breezes keeping daytime highs to the lower and middle 70s through early this week. Nights will have lows in the 50s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry. The forecast will be mainly dry through Tuesday but a system by the middle of next week will bring a good chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms:
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: fabulous fall weekend with falling temps & low humidity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you on this Saturday evening! Your First Alert forecast features changes after a aforementioned cold front slipped through the Cape Fear Region Friday night. A puff of cool northerly breezes should be enough to reset daytime highs to the lower and middle 70s again Sunday. Through the period, nights will have lows in the 50s with a small option for 40s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry. The forecast will be mainly dry through Tuesday but a system by the middle of next week will bring a good chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
WECT

Wilmington firefighters help in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the death toll continues to climb following Hurricane Ian, it’s clear the road to recovery in Florida will be a long one. Several Wilmington Fire Department firefighters took it upon themselves to make that relief effort a little easier. While first responders in Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Shooting wraps on Erik Estrada’s new TV series in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to stardom on board a motorcycle, playing the role of Officer Frank Poncherello on NBC’s hit show CHiPs in the late 70s and early 80s. The series’ success made Estrada a household name. Estrada’s new series, Divine Renovation, which just finished shooting in the Wilmington area, adds a spiritual element to the familiar genre of home renovation/restoration shows.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road closures planned in Wilmington for two upcoming projects

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of projects throughout Wilmington could delay your travel in the next week. The City of Wilmington will close the northbound lanes of South Third Street for emergency tree work on October 6th. Asplundh Tree Service, a contractor for Duke Energy Progress, will conduct...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Atlantic Ocean#Tropics#Cabo Verde#Caribbean Sea#Tropical Depression#Tropical Storm#Wect Weath
WECT

Riverfest returns to Wilmington after a two-year hiatus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is returning to downtown Wilmington after a two-year hiatus. Created in 1979, the Riverfest festival is a city staple and prides itself in showcasing what Wilmington has to offer to the community but had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. “Wilmington’s downtown...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

‘Unbelievably wild’: Turkey breaks into home, evades police capture

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Gray News) – A wild turkey broke through a window into an Ohio home and managed to evade capture. The Miami Township Police Department shared body cam footage from the incident, which happened Monday evening. Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two...
TURKEY, NC
WECT

Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7

Wilmington firefighters help in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida. Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates. Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates. NC Wildlife expert talks about deer hunting warnings after high levels of PFAs found in...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
WECT

Maides Cemetery to receive plaque for historical significance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating a historic plaque to the Maides Cemetery during a ceremony on East Wilmington Community Day, October 8, at 11 a.m. The ceremony is part of HWF’s annual Preservation Weekend events from October 6 to 9, and local leaders such as...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy