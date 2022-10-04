Read full article on original website
TotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks in October
PARIS (Reuters) – French energy group TotalEnergies on Sunday proposed annual wage negotiations to start this month, subject to the end of industrial action that continues to restrict output at some of its sites. “TotalEnergies calls on everyone to act responsibly so that the company can supply the French...
Telenor sells stake in Norwegian broadband unit for $1 billion
OSLO (Reuters) -Norway’s Telenor on Friday said it had agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Norwegian fibre broadband unit for 10.8 billion crowns ($1.0 billion) to a consortium led by U.S. investment company KKR and pension firm Oslo Pensjonsforsikring. “This transaction highlights the value in our infrastructure,...
France not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes
PARIS (Reuters) -The French government will not ration petrol for drivers or restrict the use of service stations in response to supply problems linked to refinery strikes, Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “We haven’t reached this point yet,” Bechu told franceinfo radio when asked if the government would...
Japan regulator orders SMBC Nikko to halt block trading for 3 months
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s financial regulator on Friday ordered SMBC Nikko Securities to halt its block trade business for three months and to improve its compliance, as administrative penalties over a market manipulation case. The Financial Service Agency also ordered the brokerage’s parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc...
U.S. adds 31 Chinese entities to export control list
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of entities that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports. The U.S. also removed nine entities from...
S.African state utility reinstates rolling power cuts from Monday
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African state utility Eskom said on Sunday it would resume rolling power cuts from Monday till Wednesday during night-time to attend to unplanned breakdowns and replenish generation capacity. The beleaguered state utility, which is reliant on aging coal-fired power plants that frequently break down, has...
Four Malaysian telco firms agree to take stakes in govt 5G agency
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Four of Malaysia’s major telecommunications companies have agreed to take stakes in government-owned 5G agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the agency said on Friday. The announcement comes after months of delayed talks between the firms and the government, which in February had offered 70%...
Brazil’s Lula eyes flexible primary surplus target to replace spending cap
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Economic advisers to Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are looking at two main ideas to replace a constitutional spending cap, including a flexible primary surplus target, two senior aides told Reuters on Friday. Lula has resisted pressure to lay out what fiscal...
Betting on flexibility, China’s Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology. Users will be able to...
EU crypto rules set to cap dollar-pegged stablecoins
LONDON (Reuters) – European Union rules to regulate crypto assets will curb the market share of non-euro denominated stablecoins from 2024, potentially limiting EU competitiveness, industry representatives have said. Ambassadors for the 27 EU states on Wednesday gave their approval to a deal on the new Markets in Crypto...
French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says
PARIS (Reuters) -Strikes staged by France’s hard-left CGT union at refineries of ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies continued on Sunday, union officials at both companies told Reuters. “It is continuing everywhere,” a CGT representative said, adding that there had been no contact from TotalEnergies since Saturday’s call by the union for...
Brazil’s Azul aims to increase flight routes by 30% in 2023, CEO says
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian airline Azul expects to expand its routes by 30% next year, with plans to add new slots at Sao Paulo’s Congonhas airport, one of the busiest in the country, Chief Executive Officer John Rodgerson said. In an interview on Thursday at the company’s...
Mexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday named the country’s tax authority chief Raquel Buenrostro as the next economy minister, a day after former minister Tatiana Clouthier resigned. “She’s done a great job (as tax authority chief),” Lopez Obrador said at a regular...
China forex reserves fall to $3.029 trln in September
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – decreased to $3.029 trillion last month, compared with $3.055 trillion at the end of August.
Rail in northern Germany at a standstill due to technical issue
BERLIN (Reuters) – German rail traffic in Northern Germany, including in the state of Lower Saxony and the city states of Bremen and Hamburg, was at a standstill on Saturday morning due to a technical problem, a spokesperson for operator Deutsche Bahn said. The spokesperson said the cause was...
BoE must stick to inflation fight despite pain ahead, Ramsden says
LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England must stick to its plan to quash the surge in inflation even if it means more pain for Britain’s economy, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said, adding the new government’s tax cuts could add to the inflation challenge. Two weeks since finance minister...
China’s holiday home sales fall 37.7% y/y – private survey
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese new home sales by floor area fell 37.7% year-on-year over the week-long National Day holiday starting from Oct. 1, a private survey showed on Saturday, as tough COVID-19 curbs further dented fragile demand. The property market has lurched from crisis to crisis, with slumping sales...
Canada gains 21,100 jobs in September, jobless rate edges down to 5.2%
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian economy added a net 21,100 jobs in September, in line with forecasts, while the jobless rate dipped to 5.2% from 5.4%, slightly ahead of predictions, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday. The small employment gain in September ended a three month streak of...
Asian stocks retreat on global recession angst; dollar firm
TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian stocks declined on Friday, extending a global equity slide to a third day, as investors fretted over recession risks amid signs of further aggressive central bank policy tightening. The dollar and Treasury yields remained elevated after multiple Federal Reserve officials continued to talk up additional...
Energy-saving in fashion, Valentino turns off lights early
MILAN (Reuters) – Italian brand Valentino has decided to switch off the lights in its shops earlier at night to save energy and give a signal of “environmental awareness”, following in the footsteps of the French luxury giant LVMH. Starting from last night, lights in around 95...
