Spain arrests Albanian gang involved in smuggling migrants to UK
MADRID (Reuters) – Police have arrested members of a gang linked to a people-trafficking network which smuggled Albanian migrants from Spain to Britain by concealing them on boats and ferries, Spanish police said on Saturday. The migrants, some of them children, paid the gang between 3,000 euros ($2,922.30) and...
U.S. reviewing Haiti’s request for international security assistance
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a “specialized armed force” to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country’s main fuel port. In a statement,...
No sign that foreign state was behind German rail sabotage – police
BERLIN (Reuters) – German police said it had not excluded political motives in the suspected sabotage of communication cables on Germany’s rail network on Saturday but that there was no sign of any involvement by a foreign state or terrorism. A spokesperson for the Berlin criminal police bureau...
Ukrainian authorities find mass grave in liberated eastern town -governor
(Reuters) -Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recently liberated eastern town of Lyman and it is unclear how many bodies it holds, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post on Friday. Separately, the Ukrinform news agency cited a senior police official as saying the grave...
UN renews human rights mission in Venezuela
GENEVA/CARACAS (Reuters) – The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday renewed the mandate of its fact-finding mission in Venezuela, an initiative that Caracas has criticized as an aggressive tool for interfering in domestic matters. The renewal of the mandate, created in 2019 to assess alleged human rights violations...
Nigerian court orders lecturers to end strike before it will hear appeal
ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria’s Court of Appeal on Friday ordered public university lecturers to end their strike for better working conditions in the next seven days before it will hear their appeal against a ruling by a lower court. The lecturers, who have been striking since February, last...
China says U.S. abusing trade measures with chip export controls
BEIJING (Reuters) – New U.S. export controls targeting Chinese chip manufacturers are an abuse of trade measures and designed to maintain the country’s “technological hegemony”, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Saturday. The U.S. government published a sweeping set of export controls on...
Nobel Peace Prize is for all Belarusian political prisoners, says opposition politician
WARSAW (Reuters) – The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski is one for all political prisoners in Belarus, Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said on Friday. Byalyatski was awarded the prize on Friday alongside Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian...
Nobel winner Byalyatski’s wife hopes telegram will reach him in prison
LONDON (Reuters) – The wife of Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski said on Friday that he may not even know of the news, which she tried to break to him in a telegram to a Belarusian prison. Natallia Pinchuk told Reuters she had not seen her husband, a...
Afghans in Chicago say Taliban is committing genocide against ethnic minority
As hundreds assembled in the Loop to support women’s reproductive rights Saturday, dozens from Chicago’s Afghan community rallied at nearby Daley Plaza for a woman’s right to earn an education, a career — or simply to exist — in Afghanistan.
Dutch government advises against all travel to Iran -ANP
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Friday urged all Dutch nationals to leave Iran and advised against all travel to the country, Dutch news agency ANP quoted Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra as saying. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)
