China forex reserves fall to $3.029 trln in September
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – decreased to $3.029 trillion last month, compared with $3.055 trillion at the end of August.
China’s holiday home sales fall 37.7% y/y – private survey
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese new home sales by floor area fell 37.7% year-on-year over the week-long National Day holiday starting from Oct. 1, a private survey showed on Saturday, as tough COVID-19 curbs further dented fragile demand. The property market has lurched from crisis to crisis, with slumping sales...
Betting on flexibility, China’s Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology. Users will be able to...
Japan regulator orders SMBC Nikko to halt block trading for 3 months
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s financial regulator on Friday ordered SMBC Nikko Securities to halt its block trade business for three months and to improve its compliance, as administrative penalties over a market manipulation case. The Financial Service Agency also ordered the brokerage’s parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc...
Chip stocks slide as Samsung, AMD expect steep fall in demand
(Reuters) – Dire forecasts from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Advanced Micro Devices Inc sent chip-related shares lower on Friday, sparking fears that a slump in demand for semiconductors could be much worse than expected. AMD, Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Micron Technology Inc were down between...
Asian stocks retreat on global recession angst; dollar firm
TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian stocks declined on Friday, extending a global equity slide to a third day, as investors fretted over recession risks amid signs of further aggressive central bank policy tightening. The dollar and Treasury yields remained elevated after multiple Federal Reserve officials continued to talk up additional...
Mizuho Securities to buy 20% of Rakuten Securities for $550 million
TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group’s securities unit will acquire a 19.99% stake in Rakuten Securities from its parent Rakuten Group for 80 billion yen ($552 million) to beef up its online brokerage business, the companies said on Friday. Through the deal, Mizuho hopes to tap Rakuten Securities’...
Samsung Elec posts 1st qtly earnings drop in nearly 3 years on demand slump
SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd flagged a worse-than-expected 32% drop in quarterly operating earnings on Friday, as demand for electronic devices and the memory chips that power them shrank due to an economic downturn. The world’s largest memory-chip and smartphone maker estimated its profit fell to 10.8 trillion won...
SK Hynix says it will seek out license for Chinese memory chip factory
(Reuters) – South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc on Friday said that it will seek out a license under new U.S. export control rules for equipment to keep operating its factories in China. American officials on Friday published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export...
China says U.S. abusing trade measures with chip export controls
BEIJING (Reuters) – New U.S. export controls targeting Chinese chip manufacturers are an abuse of trade measures and designed to maintain the country’s “technological hegemony”, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Saturday. The U.S. government published a sweeping set of export controls on...
EU crypto rules set to cap dollar-pegged stablecoins
LONDON (Reuters) – European Union rules to regulate crypto assets will curb the market share of non-euro denominated stablecoins from 2024, potentially limiting EU competitiveness, industry representatives have said. Ambassadors for the 27 EU states on Wednesday gave their approval to a deal on the new Markets in Crypto...
BoE must stick to inflation fight despite pain ahead, Ramsden says
LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England must stick to its plan to quash the surge in inflation even if it means more pain for Britain’s economy, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said, adding the new government’s tax cuts could add to the inflation challenge. Two weeks since finance minister...
U.S. adds 31 Chinese entities to export control list
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of entities that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports. The U.S. also removed nine entities from...
TotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks in October
PARIS (Reuters) – French energy group TotalEnergies on Sunday proposed annual wage negotiations to start this month, subject to the end of industrial action that continues to restrict output at some of its sites. “TotalEnergies calls on everyone to act responsibly so that the company can supply the French...
Telenor sells stake in Norwegian broadband unit for $1 billion
OSLO (Reuters) -Norway’s Telenor on Friday said it had agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Norwegian fibre broadband unit for 10.8 billion crowns ($1.0 billion) to a consortium led by U.S. investment company KKR and pension firm Oslo Pensjonsforsikring. “This transaction highlights the value in our infrastructure,...
Four Malaysian telco firms agree to take stakes in govt 5G agency
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Four of Malaysia’s major telecommunications companies have agreed to take stakes in government-owned 5G agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the agency said on Friday. The announcement comes after months of delayed talks between the firms and the government, which in February had offered 70%...
Canada authorises Pfizer’s Omicron retooled booster
(Reuters) -Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government’s website. The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance...
France not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes
PARIS (Reuters) -The French government will not ration petrol for drivers or restrict the use of service stations in response to supply problems linked to refinery strikes, Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “We haven’t reached this point yet,” Bechu told franceinfo radio when asked if the government would...
