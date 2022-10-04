Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of attacking Crimea bridge in ‘act of terrorism’
Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia, in what he labelled an “act of terrorism”, raising the prospect of harsh retaliation.The Russian president had initially stopped short of blaming Kyiv for the partial destruction of the bridge – viewed widely as symbolic of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula in 2014 and a major logistical artery for his troops waging war on Ukraine.But on Sunday night, Mr Putin said in a video published by the Kremlin: “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying...
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
The U.N. nuclear watchdog says an external power line to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has been repaired after shelling disconnected the facility from the grid and forced it to resort to emergency diesel generators
Kyiv says Zelenskiy ‘preventive strike’ remark referred to sanctions
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was referring to imposing sanctions on Russia when he suggested preventive strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons, his spokesperson said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the remarks, made by Zelenskiy during a discussion with an Australian think...
U.S. says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Sunday declined comment on an explosion that damaged Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea but said it will continue to supply Ukraine with arms and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had started the war and could end it if he chose. “We...
Russia declares popular anti-war rapper to be a foreign agent
LONDON (Reuters) – The Russian justice ministry on Friday declared one of the country’s most popular rappers to be a “foreign agent”, a legal designation that has been used to hound Kremlin critics and journalists. Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to an...
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to civilian EU mission alongside border
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Council on Friday said Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a civilian EU mission alongside the countries’ border, where the worst fighting between the two ex-Soviet states since 2020 killed more than 200 people late last month. It also said the next meeting...
Russian PM has asked for role in Nord Stream probe, Sweden says
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Russia’s prime minister has sent a letter to the Swedish government requesting a role for Russian authorities in the investigation into the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden’s foreign ministry said on Friday. A Swedish crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream...
Russia’s Putin signs decree on setting up new operator of Sakhalin 1 – TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to set up a new operator for the Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project, TASS news agency reported on Friday citing the document. Exxon Mobil Corp was the operator of Sakhalin-1, a large oil and gas development in Russia’s...
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv
Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile barrage that crumbled apartment buildings and houses in Ukraine's city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least dozen people.
German foreign minister calls for clear message at UN against Russian annexation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Every vote will count next week when the United Nations General Assembly gathers to vote on a resolution to condemn Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. The international community must “make clear to Russia: these areas belong to...
German state vote tests support for Berlin’s crisis management
BERLIN (Reuters) – A vote in the German state of Lower Saxony on Sunday will provide a test of support for the crisis management skills of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition, as it seeks to stave off energy shortages and escalation in the Ukraine war. National issues such...
Chechen armed forces assemble to honour Putin and his ally Kadyrov
GROZNY, Russia (Reuters) – Members of the security forces of Russia’s Chechnya region massed in its capital, Grozny, on Friday to mark Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 70th birthday and see local leader Ramzan Kadyrov honoured for supporting Ukrainian separatists. Kadyrov, one of Putin’s most loyal allies, has...
Eastern Commander latest Russian general to be sacked as defeats mount – RBC news
LONDON (Reuters) – Russia has sacked the commander of its Eastern Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Chaiko, the Russian news site RBC reported on Friday – the latest reshuffle of top brass amid a string of battlefield reversals in Ukraine. RBC cited publicly available state registers to report that...
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
OSLO (Reuters) -Jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. “The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the...
Ukrainian authorities find mass grave in liberated eastern town -governor
(Reuters) -Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recently liberated eastern town of Lyman and it is unclear how many bodies it holds, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post on Friday. Separately, the Ukrinform news agency cited a senior police official as saying the grave...
At European summit, Erdogan says nothing to discuss with Greece
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday there was nothing worth discussing with Greece at the moment and, at the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community, he accused Athens of basing its policies on “lies.”. “They are not where they are supposed to be,”...
Brazil’s Bolsonaro says ally Trump would have averted war in Ukraine
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in comments published on Friday that the war in Ukraine would not have happened if former U.S. President Donald Trump were still in office, but offered no explanation for how his close ally could have prevented the conflict.
Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending war in call -Turkish readout
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday. The latest developmetns in Ukraine, which Russia...
Turkey’s Erdogan can meet Syria’s Assad “when right time comes”
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he could meet with Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad when the time was right and would not rule that out, reinforcing tentative recent steps to thaw ties between combatants in Syria’s war. “As of now such a meeting is...
Republican U.S. senator seeks to advance bill pressuring OPEC+
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said on Thursday he will try to add his bill pressuring OPEC+ to an annual defense policy bill after the group this week announced an oil production cut. Grassley’s legislation, called NOPEC, easily passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in May with support from...
