ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of attacking Crimea bridge in ‘act of terrorism’

Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia, in what he labelled an “act of terrorism”, raising the prospect of harsh retaliation.The Russian president had initially stopped short of blaming Kyiv for the partial destruction of the bridge – viewed widely as symbolic of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula in 2014 and a major logistical artery for his troops waging war on Ukraine.But on Sunday night, Mr Putin said in a video published by the Kremlin: “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Kyiv says Zelenskiy ‘preventive strike’ remark referred to sanctions

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was referring to imposing sanctions on Russia when he suggested preventive strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons, his spokesperson said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the remarks, made by Zelenskiy during a discussion with an Australian think...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

U.S. says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Sunday declined comment on an explosion that damaged Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea but said it will continue to supply Ukraine with arms and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had started the war and could end it if he chose. “We...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
104.1 WIKY

Russia declares popular anti-war rapper to be a foreign agent

LONDON (Reuters) – The Russian justice ministry on Friday declared one of the country’s most popular rappers to be a “foreign agent”, a legal designation that has been used to hound Kremlin critics and journalists. Oxxxymiron, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, was added to an...
ENTERTAINMENT
104.1 WIKY

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to civilian EU mission alongside border

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Council on Friday said Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a civilian EU mission alongside the countries’ border, where the worst fighting between the two ex-Soviet states since 2020 killed more than 200 people late last month. It also said the next meeting...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Russian PM has asked for role in Nord Stream probe, Sweden says

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Russia’s prime minister has sent a letter to the Swedish government requesting a role for Russian authorities in the investigation into the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden’s foreign ministry said on Friday. A Swedish crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine War Politics#Annexations#Referendums#Politics Local#Ukrainian#The Federation Council#Kherson#The State Duma#Kremlin#Reuters
104.1 WIKY

German foreign minister calls for clear message at UN against Russian annexation

BERLIN (Reuters) – Every vote will count next week when the United Nations General Assembly gathers to vote on a resolution to condemn Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. The international community must “make clear to Russia: these areas belong to...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

German state vote tests support for Berlin’s crisis management

BERLIN (Reuters) – A vote in the German state of Lower Saxony on Sunday will provide a test of support for the crisis management skills of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition, as it seeks to stave off energy shortages and escalation in the Ukraine war. National issues such...
ELECTIONS
104.1 WIKY

Chechen armed forces assemble to honour Putin and his ally Kadyrov

GROZNY, Russia (Reuters) – Members of the security forces of Russia’s Chechnya region massed in its capital, Grozny, on Friday to mark Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 70th birthday and see local leader Ramzan Kadyrov honoured for supporting Ukrainian separatists. Kadyrov, one of Putin’s most loyal allies, has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
104.1 WIKY

Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO (Reuters) -Jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. “The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the...
ADVOCACY
104.1 WIKY

Ukrainian authorities find mass grave in liberated eastern town -governor

(Reuters) -Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recently liberated eastern town of Lyman and it is unclear how many bodies it holds, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post on Friday. Separately, the Ukrinform news agency cited a senior police official as saying the grave...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

At European summit, Erdogan says nothing to discuss with Greece

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday there was nothing worth discussing with Greece at the moment and, at the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community, he accused Athens of basing its policies on “lies.”. “They are not where they are supposed to be,”...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says ally Trump would have averted war in Ukraine

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in comments published on Friday that the war in Ukraine would not have happened if former U.S. President Donald Trump were still in office, but offered no explanation for how his close ally could have prevented the conflict.
POTUS
104.1 WIKY

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending war in call -Turkish readout

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday. The latest developmetns in Ukraine, which Russia...
U.S. POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Turkey’s Erdogan can meet Syria’s Assad “when right time comes”

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he could meet with Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad when the time was right and would not rule that out, reinforcing tentative recent steps to thaw ties between combatants in Syria’s war. “As of now such a meeting is...
MIDDLE EAST
104.1 WIKY

Republican U.S. senator seeks to advance bill pressuring OPEC+

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said on Thursday he will try to add his bill pressuring OPEC+ to an annual defense policy bill after the group this week announced an oil production cut. Grassley’s legislation, called NOPEC, easily passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in May with support from...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy