‘No cops’ in sight during brutal subway beating | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

A female security guard was attacked inside a New York City subway station — and it was all caught on camera. “It’s a tough video to watch because … it looks like he’s trying to beat her to death,” says The Post’s Kevin Sheehan. He got an exclusive interview with the victim, Elizabeth Gomes, who said she was trying to avoid the suspect on her 5 a.m. commute.

“Honestly being a New Yorker, we hear these things all the time, we try to avoid it,” she said in the emotional interview. “These things still happen to us.” Gomes blamed the city’s leaders, such as Mayor Eric Adams, and the lack of police presence in the station. The MTA confirmed that the on-duty station worker was in the bathroom at the time.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QuSCTvzZ_s?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]