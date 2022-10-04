Where To Watch, Live Stream: Ajax v Napoli, UEFA Champions League

All the details of when and how to watch the match as Ajax host Napoli in Liverpool's Champions League group.

Liverpool's rivals in Champions League Group A face off on Tuesday as Ajax host Serie A leaders Napoli.

The Italians top the group after two victories from their encounters with the Reds and Rangers whilst Ajax have three points after they were beaten by a late Joel Matip goal at Anfield.

IMAGO / Sportimage

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 5, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

In the Netherlands, the match can be watched on RTL 7 and Ziggo Sport Voetbal.

In Italy, supporters can tune in on Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Arena, and SKY Go Italia.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony LIV and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |