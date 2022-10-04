ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Ajax v Napoli, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36k0SK_0iL7GhLV00

All the details of when and how to watch the match as Ajax host Napoli in Liverpool's Champions League group.

Liverpool's rivals in Champions League Group A face off on Tuesday as Ajax host Serie A leaders Napoli.

The Italians top the group after two victories from their encounters with the Reds and Rangers whilst Ajax have three points after they were beaten by a late Joel Matip goal at Anfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNfPO_0iL7GhLV00

IMAGO / Sportimage

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 5, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

In the Netherlands, the match can be watched on RTL 7 and Ziggo Sport Voetbal.

In Italy, supporters can tune in on Sky Sport 253,  Sky Sport Arena, and SKY Go Italia.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony LIV and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Bukayo Saka double sends Arsenal top after win over Liverpool in fiery clash

It is time to believe the hype. There was a sense Arsenal needed to take the scalp of an age-old nemesis to fully assert their credentials and they answered every question here. This was a see-sawing, fully engaging encounter but Mikel Arteta’s players were ultimately better in every department, performing with clarity and a rattling intensity against a Liverpool team more reliant on flashes and moments.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Liverpool#Ajax#Napoli#Champions League Group#Serie A#Italians#Reds#Rangers#Ziggo Sport Voetbal#Sky Sport Arena#Sky Go Italia#Paramount#Sony#Seagulls Deserved Point#Brighton Hove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
India
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy