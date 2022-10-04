Read full article on original website
Related
Judge forces True the Vote to name source of Konnech Inc. poll worker data
HOUSTON — Inside an almost empty federal courtroom Thursday, a fiery argument broke out between a decide and the attorneys representing Texas-based nonprofit True the Vote in a defamation and computer fraud case filed by a Michigan-based election software program firm. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt warned Houston-based attorneys...
Florida began soliciting migrant flight prices in July, documents show
The Florida Department of Transportation began soliciting bids to fly migrants to cities together with Boston and Los Angeles beginning in July, in accordance with documents obtained by ABC News. “The Department of Transportation (“Department”) manages a program to relocate out of the State of Florida foreign nationals who are...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents have been allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the catastrophe isn’t over. Many of the houses nonetheless standing on Estero Island lack primary providers, so moveable...
‘In this time of disaster people are vulnerable’: Michigan 211 helping Florida
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, the 211 community there needed to shelter in place or evacuate. They usually work across the clock, helping people in Florida get related to providers like meals, shelter, and housing. However, this time, they wanted to maintain secure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TribCast: Stress, misinformation mount as midterm elections near
On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Alexa, Pooja and Rob concerning the troublesome activity dealing with election directors forward of the 2022 vote.
Calculating the loss of Hurricane Ian’s powerful path through Florida | Florida News | Tampa
As the aftermath of Hurricane Ian continues to disrupt on a regular basis life in components of Florida the place the storm wreaked havoc, information outlining monetary and agricultural losses is trickling in. State regulation enforcement officers reported Thursday night that the demise toll attributed to Ian had risen to...
Florida’s Volusia County faces continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian
Volusia County on the Atlantic coast of Florida faces the continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian ripped via the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who toured the county Friday, stated inland areas nonetheless have a lot of standing water that doesn’t have wherever to go.
Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!. The Summer higher stage ridge is getting stronger and proper on high of Oklahoma right through most of subsequent week. Expect excessive temps effectively into the 90s and possibly close to file highs. Eventually a sequence...
RELATED PEOPLE
FEMA approves $150 million for households in Florida
– Ten days after the foremost catastrophe declaration for Hurricane Ian in Florida, FEMA has permitted $150 million in grants to 101,705 households to assist them recuperate. Disaster help could embody monetary assist with momentary lodging, residence repairs and different disaster-related bills. FEMA grants embody $72 million for housing help...
Florida’s property insurance of ‘last resort’ estimates it will have well over $2 billion in losses | Florida News | Tampa
The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. on Wednesday estimated it will have $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday morning, about 34,000 Citizens claims had been filed, however the insurer estimates it will have greater than 225,000 claims, in response to an e mail from Citizens spokesman Michael Peltier.
