Texas State

Judge forces True the Vote to name source of Konnech Inc. poll worker data

HOUSTON — Inside an almost empty federal courtroom Thursday, a fiery argument broke out between a decide and the attorneys representing Texas-based nonprofit True the Vote in a defamation and computer fraud case filed by a Michigan-based election software program firm. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt warned Houston-based attorneys...
HOUSTON, TX
Florida began soliciting migrant flight prices in July, documents show

The Florida Department of Transportation began soliciting bids to fly migrants to cities together with Boston and Los Angeles beginning in July, in accordance with documents obtained by ABC News. “The Department of Transportation (“Department”) manages a program to relocate out of the State of Florida foreign nationals who are...
FLORIDA STATE
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents have been allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the catastrophe isn’t over. Many of the houses nonetheless standing on Estero Island lack primary providers, so moveable...
FLORIDA STATE
Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!. The Summer higher stage ridge is getting stronger and proper on high of Oklahoma right through most of subsequent week. Expect excessive temps effectively into the 90s and possibly close to file highs. Eventually a sequence...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FEMA approves $150 million for households in Florida

– Ten days after the foremost catastrophe declaration for Hurricane Ian in Florida, FEMA has permitted $150 million in grants to 101,705 households to assist them recuperate. Disaster help could embody monetary assist with momentary lodging, residence repairs and different disaster-related bills. FEMA grants embody $72 million for housing help...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida’s property insurance of ‘last resort’ estimates it will have well over $2 billion in losses | Florida News | Tampa

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. on Wednesday estimated it will have $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday morning, about 34,000 Citizens claims had been filed, however the insurer estimates it will have greater than 225,000 claims, in response to an e mail from Citizens spokesman Michael Peltier.
FLORIDA STATE

