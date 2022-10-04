Read full article on original website
IN BASKET: Kiwanis Club of West Valley installs officers
Linh Tran was installed as the 2022-23 president of the Kiwanis Club of West Valley during the club’s recent dinner meeting. Also installed were treasurer Dick Dean, secretary Sirisha Bodempudi and new board member Lisa Sargent. Ken Irwin received Kiwanis International’s Legion of Honor Award for 27 years of...
Meet the Unleashed staff! (Part 1 - The veterans)
For the 24th consecutive autumn, it’s time for the great journalistic tradition of introducing this year’s creative team of teens you’ll be seeing here every Sunday on the Unleashed page. Unleashed is supported through a longstanding partnership involving the Yakima Herald-Republic, Educational Service District 105, and participating...
Reader Photos: Central Washington State Fair
Readers share their photos from the 2022 Central Washington State Fair at the State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Births for Oct. 9, 2022
Memorial HospitalAnderson — To Jarinrat and Nicholas A. Anderson, Yakima, twin sons, Jacob Aaron Anderson, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:23 a.m., and Joachim Jack Anderson, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:26 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2022. Grandparents are Jam Jaew Boondang of Thailand; Jack and Gloria Anderson of Kent.
Rudolf Kezele
"Celebration of Life" to be held for Rudolf (Rudy) Martin Kezele on Sat. Oct. 22nd from 3-6 p.m. at the Selah Elks with reception following service. Soup/bread and cake will be served as soup was dads daily lunch at Mel's. Service at 3:00 with time for family and friends to share memories. Elks-318 Golf Course Loop Rd., Selah.
Memories of Halloweens past haunt Yakima
Welcome to October and the Halloween season. Our city has celebrated Halloween for over 125 years, although the festivities surrounding the holiday have changed significantly over time. Today our youths generally participate in the sugar-seeking sport of trick-or-treating while others attend costume parties. But a century ago, city citizens were engaging in a much different style of celebrating.
Letter: Where does Gutierrez's support come from?
To the editor — I recently had the opportunity to see financial reporting on the Yakima County commissioners race. I could not help noticing that the vast majority of Ms. Gutierrez donations were coming from the other side of the state. This was the same case when she ran...
Opinion: Unearthing Fort Simcoe's truths is crucial
It’s human nature to be curious about your ancestors — just look at the fascination with sites like ancestry.com, which help people trace the roots of their family trees. We might be proud, embarrassed or simply amused by what we know of our forebears. An accomplished aunt, an eccentric grandfather, maybe a great-great-uncle no one ever talks about in front of the children.
Yakima among 10 Pacific Northwest Sonic Drive-In locations closed because of financial dispute
A financial dispute between the parent company of Sonic Drive-Ins and a group of Pacific Northwest franchisees prompted a lawsuit that has closed 10 of the chain’s restaurants in the region, including the Yakima and Ellensburg locations. The company’s allegations of missed royalty and fee payments and quality control...
Months after Cinco de Mayo shooting, Sunnyside keeps attention on gangs
SUNNYSIDE — For years, a wooden fence on Harrison Avenue was covered by gang graffiti and tags. Today, a painting of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo presides as the center of a mural that stretches along the fence and around the corner. Kahlo’s likeness is surrounded by two words: “Chase...
