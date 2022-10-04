Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
Washington Examiner
Biden's plan to cut gas prices ahead of the midterm elections will backfire
Gas prices are on the rise nationally with just weeks until the midterm elections. President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies, fearing political fallout, are starting to panic — and are now reportedly considering a drastic policy response that would actually make everything worse. “White House officials have asked...
Race to replace Sen. Richard Burr's U.S. Senate seat is close to a tie, three polls find
The race to fill retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr's North Carolina seat is close to a tie, three polls found in recent days. In a Civitas Poll, 44% of respondents said that if the election were to happen today, they would vote for former North Carolina state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.
Biden Calls Out ‘Socialist Republicans’ Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down
President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism.“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during a speech in Maryland.Hours before the president took the podium at a Hagerstown auto plant to tout his economic policies, CNN reported that dozens of Republicans who initially opposed the billion-dollar infrastructure plan have since written letters to the administration requesting money from the bill.For instance, MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)...
White House Puts Up $2 Billion In Loans For Controversial Buildout Of CO2 Pipelines
The new program may draw fire from environmentalists, but decarbonization experts say the infrastructure is needed to hit climate goals.
Washington Examiner
Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil
Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
Buckle up, Congress: A ‘very lame’ lame duck is coming after the election
Tens of billions in hurricane relief for Florida are landing on Congress’ to-do list for a post-election lame-duck session that already looked grueling. It may take weeks for Florida officials and the Biden administration to come up with a federal aid estimate to rebuild following Hurricane Ian. Ultimately, both parties expect a whopping price tag that loads further labor on lawmakers returning to Washington after the midterms.
Trump news - live: Trump brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’ after only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump DC rally
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Immigration will vex Biden no matter who controls Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — At a recent White House ceremony honoring Hispanic heritage in the U.S., President Joe Biden spoke of how immigration has defined the nation and should be celebrated. “We say it all the time, but that’s who we are,” Biden said. “That’s the nation. We are a nation of immigrants.” Biden pledged himself to “fixing our immigration system for good.” He’s tackling near-term issues like reuniting migrant families separated during the previous administration and addressing clogs in the asylum system. And his border officials have worked to reduce the chaos along the U.S.-Mexico line. But an increasingly divided nation can’t agree on what a longer-term fix to the system should look like -- basic questions like should there be more immigrants coming in, or fewer? And the future of key policies lies not with the White House or in the outcome of the midterm elections, but with the courts.
NBC Philadelphia
Latino Voters, Worried About Economy and Crime, Favor Dems in Pa. Election, Poll Finds
Latino voters who responded to polls conducted recently for NBC News and Telemundo said they favor Democrats both nationally and in Pennsylvania, though the results follow a trend that has emerged over the last decade indicating weakening support for the Democratic Party among the subset of the electorate. "The 21-point...
creators.com
Turns Out Biden's Empowering of OPEC Was a Really Bad Idea
If the average price of a gallon of gas falls by a penny, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain will take to Twitter and credit the Biden administration. In the last few months, due to lower demand and other factors, consumers have experienced a reprieve from historic highs. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre points out this is "the fastest decline in gas prices in over a decade," which is like bragging about losing a couple of pounds after packing on 20.
The White House is discussing a push around immigration — after the midterms
As they plot a post-midterms legislative agenda for President Joe Biden, White House officials have been considering whether changes to the country’s immigration system should be one of his major policy pushes, according to White House officials and other people familiar with the discussions. The talks are happening within...
Washington Examiner
FBI agents believe there is enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden: Report
The federal agents investigating Hunter Biden believe that they have unearthed enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s son with crimes related to tax fraud and lying during his purchase of a handgun, according to a new report. The FBI agents handling the criminal inquiry concluded months ago that...
U.S. to provide $240 million new assistance for migrants across Americas
LIMA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United States will provide $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
dallasexpress.com
FBI Purging Agents, Whistleblowers Allege
In a September 29 letter to the executive assistant director of the FBI’s human resources branch, three House Judiciary Committee republicans alleged that the agency is retaliating against whistleblowers. “We are investigating serious allegations of abuse and misconduct within the senior leadership of the Department of Justice and the...
MSNBC
When smearing Harris, the GOP finds the truth isn’t good enough
I don’t generally laugh when Donald Trump tries to smear his political opponents, but a week ago, the former president referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “North Korea Sympathizer Kamala Harris” — and that was unintentionally funny. It’s difficult to say for sure why he...
The New Dems’ winning message of progress from the middle
If Democrats hold the majority in the House of Representatives next month, it will be because of the electoral success of moderate New Democrat Coalition (NewDem) members and endorsed candidates—just as they were the key in gaining the majority in 2018 and holding it in 2020. As we recently...
Democratic fundraising skyrockets in key Senate races
Key Democratic Senate hopefuls are announcing huge hauls for the third fundraising quarter, continuing the trend of Democratic candidates amassing massive resources ahead of Election Day. Candidates regularly see a jump in the third fundraising quarter — with the primary in the past, campaigns start recharging their warchests for the...
