WASHINGTON (AP) — At a recent White House ceremony honoring Hispanic heritage in the U.S., President Joe Biden spoke of how immigration has defined the nation and should be celebrated. “We say it all the time, but that’s who we are,” Biden said. “That’s the nation. We are a nation of immigrants.” Biden pledged himself to “fixing our immigration system for good.” He’s tackling near-term issues like reuniting migrant families separated during the previous administration and addressing clogs in the asylum system. And his border officials have worked to reduce the chaos along the U.S.-Mexico line. But an increasingly divided nation can’t agree on what a longer-term fix to the system should look like -- basic questions like should there be more immigrants coming in, or fewer? And the future of key policies lies not with the White House or in the outcome of the midterm elections, but with the courts.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO