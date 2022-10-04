ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
TheDailyBeast

Biden Calls Out ‘Socialist Republicans’ Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down

President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism.“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during a speech in Maryland.Hours before the president took the podium at a Hagerstown auto plant to tout his economic policies, CNN reported that dozens of Republicans who initially opposed the billion-dollar infrastructure plan have since written letters to the administration requesting money from the bill.For instance, MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)...
Washington Examiner

Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil

Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
POLITICO

Buckle up, Congress: A ‘very lame’ lame duck is coming after the election

Tens of billions in hurricane relief for Florida are landing on Congress’ to-do list for a post-election lame-duck session that already looked grueling. It may take weeks for Florida officials and the Biden administration to come up with a federal aid estimate to rebuild following Hurricane Ian. Ultimately, both parties expect a whopping price tag that loads further labor on lawmakers returning to Washington after the midterms.
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’ after only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump DC rally

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
The Associated Press

Immigration will vex Biden no matter who controls Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a recent White House ceremony honoring Hispanic heritage in the U.S., President Joe Biden spoke of how immigration has defined the nation and should be celebrated. “We say it all the time, but that’s who we are,” Biden said. “That’s the nation. We are a nation of immigrants.” Biden pledged himself to “fixing our immigration system for good.” He’s tackling near-term issues like reuniting migrant families separated during the previous administration and addressing clogs in the asylum system. And his border officials have worked to reduce the chaos along the U.S.-Mexico line. But an increasingly divided nation can’t agree on what a longer-term fix to the system should look like -- basic questions like should there be more immigrants coming in, or fewer? And the future of key policies lies not with the White House or in the outcome of the midterm elections, but with the courts.
creators.com

Turns Out Biden's Empowering of OPEC Was a Really Bad Idea

If the average price of a gallon of gas falls by a penny, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain will take to Twitter and credit the Biden administration. In the last few months, due to lower demand and other factors, consumers have experienced a reprieve from historic highs. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre points out this is "the fastest decline in gas prices in over a decade," which is like bragging about losing a couple of pounds after packing on 20.
Washington Examiner

FBI agents believe there is enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden: Report

The federal agents investigating Hunter Biden believe that they have unearthed enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s son with crimes related to tax fraud and lying during his purchase of a handgun, according to a new report. The FBI agents handling the criminal inquiry concluded months ago that...
dallasexpress.com

FBI Purging Agents, Whistleblowers Allege

In a September 29 letter to the executive assistant director of the FBI’s human resources branch, three House Judiciary Committee republicans alleged that the agency is retaliating against whistleblowers. “We are investigating serious allegations of abuse and misconduct within the senior leadership of the Department of Justice and the...
NBC News

Democratic fundraising skyrockets in key Senate races

Key Democratic Senate hopefuls are announcing huge hauls for the third fundraising quarter, continuing the trend of Democratic candidates amassing massive resources ahead of Election Day. Candidates regularly see a jump in the third fundraising quarter — with the primary in the past, campaigns start recharging their warchests for the...
