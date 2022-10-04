Read full article on original website
Allina mental health workers return to the picket line for 3-day strike
MINNEAPOLIS — Mental health workers with Allina Health walked off the job Monday morning. The planned, three-day strike is an effort to gain higher wages, better benefits and more safety on the job. More than 130 mental health workers — who are members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa...
Parents call on Minneapolis Public Schools to post proficiency rates online
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Parent Union believes posting proficiency rates on school websites would ultimately help students who are struggling in school. Rashad Turner is the group's founder. "When I was younger, about 2 years old, my father got killed," Turner said. "Mom got caught up in the streets so...
Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations
MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
University of Minnesota confirms mold found in dorms
MINNEAPOLIS — Students at the University of Minnesota noticed they had stuffy noses and coughs since they moved into their dorms. After a month, some looked into their air vents and found mold. "It's concerning," freshman Abby Meinert told KARE 11 Wednesday. Meinert unscrewed her air vent and found...
Three people killed from overdoses in less than 24 hours in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city. Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.
Edina High School introduces new security measures
EDINA, Minn. — Three weeks after police responded to a fight at its last home football game, Edina High School implemented new security measures at Kuhlman Stadium on Friday night as the Hornets hosted Lakeville North. One of the most significant policy changes places restrictions on younger fans. The...
MN's largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness sees record demand
MINNEAPOLIS — Staff at the state’s largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness say they’re seeing a surge in demand for their services. And you could say that surge is due to a perfect storm of factors exacerbating the crisis of homelessness in our greater community. “Unfortunately, over...
Lockdown lifted at Eden Prairie High School after threat
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn — The campus of Eden Prairie High School was placed on lockdown early Friday afternoon after district administrators say an anonymous threat was made. Police said they were notified of the unspecified threat around 12:45 p.m. and immediately responded and enacted lockdown response procedures. Eden Prairie Schools confirmed in a Facebook message that a threat had been made and while the school was in lockdown "out of an abundance of caution" but said activities inside the building were continuing as normal, albeit with additional staff support.
Why Minnesotans should get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster
MINNEAPOLIS — While the COVID-19 pandemic has receded into the background of some peoples' minds, the coronavirus continues to claim the lives of hundreds of Americans each day. With the latest COVID-19 vaccine booster, people can lower their chances of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus and their chances...
Hmong farmers purchase farmland for first time in U.S. history
VERMILLION, Minn. — For years, Hmong farmers have been renting land off of Highway 52 in Vermillion Township to produce a variety of crops. Now though, a group has come together to purchase 155 acres of farmland. The Hmong American Farmers Association says this is a first... not just in Minnesota... but nationwide.
Former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat arrested for DWI
DAYTON, Minnesota — A longtime Hennepin County commissioner is facing legal problems after being arrested for DWI. Prosecutors say 61-year-old Mike Opat was pulled over in Dayton Wednesday night shortly before 10 p.m. after failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. Court documents say Opat smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, fumbled with his license and was unsteady on his feet.
Eagan man sentenced to probation for involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty in federal court to charges relating to the U.S. Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to six months of probation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A district court judge also ordered Frank Bratjan, Jr. to pay a $1,500...
Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm & Brews
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Minnesota Monthly, the event producers of Food & Wine and GrillFest, will host a one-day, beverage sampling event on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center with live music from local artists, The Cactus Blossoms and Annie Mack.
Public input begins for the future of old Kmart site in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — In a once vibrant parking lot, redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of the old Kmart building off West Lake Street in Minneapolis, and a major part of what's next for the property involves members of the community. "The door is open for feedback,...
Delta launches the return of nonstop flights to Seoul from Minneapolis
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — In another sign that international travel is bouncing back at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Delta Air Lines announced it will restore daily service to Seoul by the end of October. Delta already restarted operating nonstop flights from MSP to the Seoul-Incheon International Airport (ICN) on...
UnitedHealth closes roughly $8B deal for Change Healthcare
MINNETONKA, Minn. — UnitedHealth Group said Monday that it completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare, closing the roughly $8 billion deal a couple weeks after a judge rejected a challenge from federal regulators. UnitedHealth is merging the technology company with its Optum segment. The health care giant said the...
Social media sleuths help reunite Minneapolis woman with jacket full of memories
MINNEAPOLIS — When Anne Gabrys and her 1-year-old son, Ellis, went for a walk near their south Minneapolis home recently, they discovered a sad-looking jacket that demanded further inspection. "It was all wet, just sitting in the alley," Gabrys said. "When I went to pick it up, I was...
Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
Minneapolis Police clear near northside homeless encampment; two arrested for obstruction
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said officers arrested two people after city crews moved in to shut down and clear out a homeless encampment in Near North Minneapolis on Thursday morning. In a statement to KARE 11, a spokesperson for the city said the encampment, located at 205...
4 weapons recovered outside Coon Rapids Homecoming game; 4 charged
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Four people are facing charges after an incident outside the Coon Rapids High School Homecoming game Thursday night led to four guns being confiscated. On Friday, Anoka County prosecutors announced charges against Ishmail Kamara and Josiah Wesseh, Jr., both 19, with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, and possession of a firearm without a serial number.
