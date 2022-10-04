EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn — The campus of Eden Prairie High School was placed on lockdown early Friday afternoon after district administrators say an anonymous threat was made. Police said they were notified of the unspecified threat around 12:45 p.m. and immediately responded and enacted lockdown response procedures. Eden Prairie Schools confirmed in a Facebook message that a threat had been made and while the school was in lockdown "out of an abundance of caution" but said activities inside the building were continuing as normal, albeit with additional staff support.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO