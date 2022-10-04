ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations

MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

University of Minnesota confirms mold found in dorms

MINNEAPOLIS — Students at the University of Minnesota noticed they had stuffy noses and coughs since they moved into their dorms. After a month, some looked into their air vents and found mold. "It's concerning," freshman Abby Meinert told KARE 11 Wednesday. Meinert unscrewed her air vent and found...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Edina High School introduces new security measures

EDINA, Minn. — Three weeks after police responded to a fight at its last home football game, Edina High School implemented new security measures at Kuhlman Stadium on Friday night as the Hornets hosted Lakeville North. One of the most significant policy changes places restrictions on younger fans. The...
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Lockdown lifted at Eden Prairie High School after threat

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn — The campus of Eden Prairie High School was placed on lockdown early Friday afternoon after district administrators say an anonymous threat was made. Police said they were notified of the unspecified threat around 12:45 p.m. and immediately responded and enacted lockdown response procedures. Eden Prairie Schools confirmed in a Facebook message that a threat had been made and while the school was in lockdown "out of an abundance of caution" but said activities inside the building were continuing as normal, albeit with additional staff support.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
#M Health Fairview#Union Workers#Health Workers#Non Seiu
KARE 11

Hmong farmers purchase farmland for first time in U.S. history

VERMILLION, Minn. — For years, Hmong farmers have been renting land off of Highway 52 in Vermillion Township to produce a variety of crops. Now though, a group has come together to purchase 155 acres of farmland. The Hmong American Farmers Association says this is a first... not just in Minnesota... but nationwide.
KARE 11

Former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat arrested for DWI

DAYTON, Minnesota — A longtime Hennepin County commissioner is facing legal problems after being arrested for DWI. Prosecutors say 61-year-old Mike Opat was pulled over in Dayton Wednesday night shortly before 10 p.m. after failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. Court documents say Opat smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, fumbled with his license and was unsteady on his feet.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm & Brews

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Minnesota Monthly, the event producers of Food & Wine and GrillFest, will host a one-day, beverage sampling event on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center with live music from local artists, The Cactus Blossoms and Annie Mack.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

UnitedHealth closes roughly $8B deal for Change Healthcare

MINNETONKA, Minn. — UnitedHealth Group said Monday that it completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare, closing the roughly $8 billion deal a couple weeks after a judge rejected a challenge from federal regulators. UnitedHealth is merging the technology company with its Optum segment. The health care giant said the...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
DES MOINES, IA
KARE 11

4 weapons recovered outside Coon Rapids Homecoming game; 4 charged

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Four people are facing charges after an incident outside the Coon Rapids High School Homecoming game Thursday night led to four guns being confiscated. On Friday, Anoka County prosecutors announced charges against Ishmail Kamara and Josiah Wesseh, Jr., both 19, with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, and possession of a firearm without a serial number.
COON RAPIDS, MN
