Manchester City Dispose of Saints, Win 4-0: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City are winners on the day. Goals from Haaland, Foden ans Mahrez made it an enjoyable night at the Etihad. City go top and are still undefeated and earn a nice clean sheet!. We move, on to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “For Kevin - especially Kevin - to...
Everton vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United returns to Premier League action on Sunday evening, making the short trip to Merseyside to face Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park. United will be buoyed by their recent triumph in the Europa League on Thursday night, as a brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Anthony Martial ensured we took all three points against Omonia over in Cyprus.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
If Liverpool want to cancel the apocalypse at any time this season, today would be a super-duper time to start. Unfortunately, Arsenal are flying high at the moment, and a victory today would put the gunners back at the top of the table. Alternatively, a win would take the Reds up to 7th in the table, but just three points off the Top 4. It’s already a long way back toward the top, but getting back in the winning habit will be necessary if the Reds want to salvage this season.
Player Ratings: Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United
David de Gea - 4 Could have done better on the first goal by coming off his line. Not his best game going forward and was part of a backline that conceded two on the day. Hasn’t done enough in the minutes he’s got to suggest that he could take Raphael Varane’s spot once the French international recovers.
Everton vs Manchester United - Match Preview | Can the Toffees maintain unbeaten run?
Upwardly mobile Everton chase a third successive Premier League win when they take on Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday. Last weekend’s win at Southampton was just their second league victory on the road in 2022, but it was enough to extend their unbeaten run to six games and put the top eight within sight.
Sunday football open thread
Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! Yesterday was a rough day for the Tottenham Hotspur family, but the match against Brighton ended up being a solid away win. Those are tough to come by in the Premier League, so we’ll take it. There are more matches today, and a few of...
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Get ready for another difficult top-four battle
There is no time to pause and reflect over the next two months, as it is a sprint to the World Cup for Tottenham Hotspur and the rest of the Premier League. Maybe there is a silver lining as the club cannot wallow on consecutive poor performances against Arsenal and Eintracht Frankfurt, but Antonio Conte will not be having uninterrupted full-week trainings anytime soon.
Virgil Van Dijk Looking Forward To Upcoming Trip To Glasgow
When Liverpool travel to Glasgow on Wednesday for their Champions League match against Rangers, it will mark the first time Virgil van Dijk has been back to the city since he left Celtic to join Southampton in 2015. Glasgow was the first place van Dijk played outside of his native Netherlands, and he is excited to make a return to the city where he started his journey to becoming one of the best defenders in the Premier League.
How should Chelsea line up against Wolves to make it three wins in a row?
Chelsea’s next game is upon us already, with the Blues hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday. While the narrative thrust will be largely provided by the return of Diego Costa to Stamford Bridge, the more relevant concern for us should be whether we can build on the momentum created by the back-to-back wins over the past week. Wolves have struggled this season — they have just one win so far and have scored just three goals, the fewest of any team in the Premier League — and will be under interim management after sacking Bruno Lage.
Lampard identifies where Iwobi can do more
Few players in the entire Premier League have had as remarkable a turnaround in 2022 as Alex Iwobi. Ever since Frank Lampard joined Everton right at the end of the January transfer window, the Nigerian international has been excellent wherever the manager has placed him on the pitch. It’s not...
Christian Pulisic likes the way Chelsea are ‘working at the moment’
Christian Pulisic made his first start under Graham Potter yesterday, and promptly scored his first goal of the season. It was in effect the winning goal, coming early in the second half and pretty much putting the game to bed after Chelsea had taken the lead on the stroke of half-time but Wolves had come out of the break with renewed impetus and fight.
QPR vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run as they travel to the English capital to face Queens Park Rangers this evening, eager to impress in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Paul Ince’s side performed admirably against Norwich City in midweek - and will take plenty of confidence...
Armando Broja celebrates father’s birthday with first senior Chelsea goal!
Here’s a fun little factoid that Armando Broja revealed in his post-match interview with Chelsea TV yesterday: it was his father’s birthday! And what did he get dear old dad? Why, a lovely first ever senior Chelsea goal! (And probably a few other things.) That timing of course...
Bournemouth vs Leicester City Preview and Prediction: Which club seizes momentum?
BOU Form - LDWDD. TV: Peacock (USA), BT Sport Score - Studio Updates Only (UK) Both Leicester City and Bournemouth are experiencing their best runs of form since the start of the league campaign. For Leicester, this meant getting their first win of the season. The Foxes had an offensive explosion and battered Nottingham Forest for a dominate 4-0 victory.
Match Report: AFC Bournemouth 2 - 1 Leicester City
Leicester City came from ahead to fall to Bournemouth by a score of 2-1 on the south coast on Saturday afternoon. Patson Daka gave the Foxes the lead after just ten minutes, but the Cherries responded with two goals in four minutes in the second period to doom City to their (approximately) ten millionth away defeat on the trot.
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win at Home, 4-0
Manchester City 4, Joao Cancelo 20’, Phil Foden 32’, Riyad Mahrez 49’, Erling Haaland 65’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won a great match where they played really well and Erling Haaland showed his goal scoring consistency. Manchester City win after playing a very...
View From The Enemy: Q&A With An Arsenal Fan
We sat down with Aaron from the Short Fuse to ask about Arsenal’s season so far. I answered his questions here. TLO: Decent start to the season for Arsenal. Are Arsenal fully back? What’s the key to the good start?. TSF: I think Arsenal are fully back and...
Team News: Fitness Update Ahead of Arsenal
In his press conference, manager Jürgen Klopp provided a fitness update ahead of the trip to London. Curtis Jones is nearing a return, as the midfielder took part in team training on Thursday. He has featured only once thus far this campaign, as he struggled with both an initial injury and a recurrence already in 2022/23.
Manchester City v Southampton: Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready for match 10!. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Saturday 8 October 2022, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 10.00 am (EST, USA) Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Derek Eaton, Steve Meredith. Fourth official: Robert Jones. VAR: Lee...
