Chelsea’s next game is upon us already, with the Blues hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday. While the narrative thrust will be largely provided by the return of Diego Costa to Stamford Bridge, the more relevant concern for us should be whether we can build on the momentum created by the back-to-back wins over the past week. Wolves have struggled this season — they have just one win so far and have scored just three goals, the fewest of any team in the Premier League — and will be under interim management after sacking Bruno Lage.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO