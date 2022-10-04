Read full article on original website
Ronaldo's landmark goal earns Man United 2-1 win at Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career to earn Manchester United a 2-1 victory at Everton that moved his team a point off the Premier League's top four
Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
If Liverpool want to cancel the apocalypse at any time this season, today would be a super-duper time to start. Unfortunately, Arsenal are flying high at the moment, and a victory today would put the gunners back at the top of the table. Alternatively, a win would take the Reds up to 7th in the table, but just three points off the Top 4. It’s already a long way back toward the top, but getting back in the winning habit will be necessary if the Reds want to salvage this season.
QPR Fans Verdict: Late Mistake Punishes Royals
Friday was a game between the two surprise packages of the season so far, both with vastly different styles of play and both coming into the game with momentum. It promised to be a proper Championship. That it most definitely was, but the Royals fell short. There are no real...
Everton vs Manchester United: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online
Everton take on Manchester United in the Premier League looking to keep their six-game unbeaten run going even while trying to make it three wins in a row. The Toffees will be buoyed by an ebullient Goodison Park crowd that lives for nights like tonight when the lights are on at the Grand Old Lady as we try to capture these fleeting moments before it’s time to bid farewell to what will soon become the Blues’ old home.
October 7th-9th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Five Things From A Late Loss At QPR
A loss which bookended a frantic six days that contained a win, a draw and this defeat against QPR. On the surface of it, the performance and result were a disappointment. This fixture would always be a tough ask with QPR themselves flying high, but this was a game too far for some.
Everton vs Manchester United: Predicted Line-Up | Will DCL Finally Return?
There’s a feel-good factor around Everton Football Club at the moment. And having supported the club since 1996, that makes me nervous. Why? Because it’s Everton Football Club. But maybe this time it’s different? Maybe this time we’re actually going somewhere. Maybe this time…. So how...
View From The Enemy: Q&A With An Arsenal Fan
We sat down with Aaron from the Short Fuse to ask about Arsenal’s season so far. I answered his questions here. TLO: Decent start to the season for Arsenal. Are Arsenal fully back? What’s the key to the good start?. TSF: I think Arsenal are fully back and...
Brighton vs. Tottenham: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur mourned the loss of assistant coach Gian Piero Ventrone today before kickoff of their match at Brighton & Hove Albion, and they gave their departed coach a good send-off. Harry Kane headed home the game’s only goal off of a cross from Son Heung-Min and Spurs hung on for a 1-0 win at the AmEx.
View From The Dolan: Denied At The Death
I’ve been ill. Proper ill. A throat infection has seen me lose my voice and, I don’t want to be dramatic, put me off my food and made me struggle to swallow. As a result, I gave my ticket for this game away (I know, I’m a thoroughly good egg) as I knew, deep down, that I wouldn’t be going in my current health condition.
Arsenal 3 - Bodo/Glimt 0 match repot: job done
Arsenal took care of business with a tidy 3-0 win over visiting Bodø/Glimt. The victory puts the Gunners in control of Group A and the path to that all-important top spot that avoids an extra knockout round pairing. Mikel Arteta’s heavily rotated side dominated the first half then took their foot off the gas in the second (perhaps a touch to much for the manager’s liking) to coast home without too much exertion.
Manchester City v Southampton FC: 4 Questions with Allen Gunn of St. Mary’s Musings
Manchester City host their third consecutive match at the Etihad Saturday. This time, Pep Guardiola’s team face off against Southampton. City drew twice with the Saints in the Premier League last season but won the last meeting between the clubs in the FA Cup quarter-finals. In preparation for the...
Arsenal vs Liverpool: exorcising the demons
If there has been one word to typify this Arsenal FC side so far this season, it would have to be “different.” From pundits to reporters to bloggers (hi!), this year’s Arsenal side has been called “different” from previous iterations countless times already. From their performances to their mentality to their camaraderie, everything about this season has felt like the Gunners have finally taken that next major step in their quest to reclaim a spot among the game’s elite sides.
Midfielder ‘ready to go’, could make Everton debut
Everton brought in eight players during this summer’s transfer window as Frank Lampard looked to revamp the squad that fought tooth and nail to secure Premier League survival late last season. While a number of those players have already made a big impact on the side, it’s youngster James...
WATCH: Armando Broja first ever Chelsea goal makes it 3-0 against Wolverhampton!
Wolverhampton’s defence slip, and Armando Broja shows his lethal insinct as a striker by running off the shoulder of his marker to score his first ever goal for Chelsea!
Dejan Kulusevski to miss Tottenham’s trip to Brighton
This shouldn’t be news to anybody, but due to the death of Gian Piero Ventrone yesterday we didn’t get our usual Antonio Conte press conference, and hence didn’t get team news. But the news is unsurprising: The Athletic (£) is reporting that Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski will miss Spurs’ match tomorrow against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AmEx.
Emotional Conte eulogizes his friend Gian Piero Ventrone after Tottenham win over Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur won their Premier League football match over Brighton & Hove Albion, a 1-0 away victory that could be an important one at the end of the season. But the post-match press conference barely mentioned the match at all. Instead, Spurs head coach Antonio Conte used his time in...
Michael van Gerwen holds off Nathan Aspinall comeback to win World Grand Prix
Michael van Gerwen held off a storming comeback by Nathan Aspinall to claim a sixth World Grand Prix title.The Dutchman looked like making short work of Aspinall as he raced into a 4-0 lead in the first-to-five final in Leicester.But Aspinall, playing his first major title since 2020, threatened one of the greatest comebacks in the tournament’s history as he reeled off three successive sets and had the darts to level at 4-4.What. A. Match! 🤯💥#WGPDarts pic.twitter.com/ABAhJrSJqA— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 9, 2022However, Van Gerwen managed to regroup and stumbled over the line with a 5-3 victory to continue his...
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan, Player Ratings: Reece James takes the next step, drags Chelsea with him
A vanquished Rafael Leão put it very well, adding to Reecey’s “clout” in the process, probably much to Wilfried Zaha’s chagrin:. “James is a good player, he was all over me and everywhere at the same time, he timed his runs very fine. I hardly talk about opposing players but this guy is actually the toughest I have faced I think.”
The British Media Are Back Attacking Manchester City - This Time Targeting Haaland’s Wages
Well, it didn’t take the British media long, did it? Erling Haaland has firmly made his mark on the Premier League, banging in 19 goals in his first 11 matches, including three hat-tricks already. Not bad for the player who we were told would need time to adjust. Apparently,...
