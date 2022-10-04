Read full article on original website
Researchers find elevated lead levels at child care facilities across N.C.
It is all too common to find lead in tap water at North Carolina child care facilities, according to a new study by researchers from RTI International. The study, a collaboration between RTI and the Division of Public Health of the state Department of Health and Human Services, included more than 4,000 child care facilities from across the state. It’s the largest peer-reviewed data set of its kind in the U.S., according to Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, director of Environmental Health and Water Quality at RTI.
Tryon Medical drops insurance plan, panicking patients
As tensions escalate nationally over health care costs, insurers and health care providers are increasingly playing hardball in their contract negotiations, creating stress and confusion for patients. That phenomenon was on display this past week in Charlotte, where Tryon Medical Partners – the largest independent primary care practice in the...
EMS departments across North Carolina are understaffed and over burdened
About 10:30 a.m. on April 20, an 84-year-old Forsyth County resident tripped and fell to the floor in her kitchen. She laid there, unable to get up. Her husband quickly called 911. The dispatcher on the other end asked about the woman’s breathing. “Fine,” her husband said.
What does ‘sustainable seafood’ mean?
The term “sustainable seafood” gets used a lot with regard to the fishing and aquaculture industries — it’s a phrase that varies in meaning and is used everywhere from policy directives to marketing strategies. But what does it really mean?. Colloquially, the term “sustainable” is often...
State’s free and charitable clinics chart vision for health equity
About two years ago, the North Carolina Association of Free & Charitable Clinics had a reality check. As an organization that provides health care services to uninsured and underserved residents, the association believed it was already making great strides in promoting health equity in a state with one of the largest uninsured populations.
NC child welfare leader says system is ‘in crisis’ and state could be sued ‘at any point’
The state’s child welfare system “is in crisis,” and “at any point there could be a massive class-action lawsuit,” the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services told county directors of social services departments during a presentation earlier this month. The speaker, Susan Osborne, said...
Opioid use disorder treatment in jails making strides in North Carolina
Elijah Bazemore believes there needs to be a paradigm shift in the way detention facilities — jails and prisons — are managed. “What we’re doing is putting a person back into the community the same way they came in — broken and torn up,” said Bazemore, who recently retired as a major from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office after more than 30 years.
Health Care Half Hour – The Healthy Opportunities Pilot
As the Healthy Opportunities Pilot takes off, how are organizations using the program to better serve their clients?. We discussed this topic with Sonya Jones, co-founder of Caja Solidaria. As of August 18, Caja Solidaria has 47 referrals for the HOP program. Jones believes the program will be good for not only her clients, but also for the health of the community.
A new rural family medicine residency to begin in Pender County
In rural areas, family medicine doctors often serve as both the foundation of the local health care system and the gateway to higher levels of specialized care. But not everyone has equal access to these providers. In North Carolina there’s an average of about 28 doctors for every 10,000 people,...
Momentum building for MAT in jails across N.C.
During his 20 years in the field of substance use disorders, Eric Morse has seen countless patients forced off their medication-assisted treatment (MAT) — a treatment that’s often working — while incarcerated. Morse is an addiction psychiatrist in Raleigh and president of Morse Clinics, which provides medications...
Q & A with Dr. Wohl: What to expect from Omicron-specific COVID boosters
David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at UNC Health, went to a CVS pharmacy last week and rolled up his sleeve for one of the new Omicron-specific vaccines. North Carolina now has the updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines that specifically attack the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. The U.S....
Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/
