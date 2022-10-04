It is all too common to find lead in tap water at North Carolina child care facilities, according to a new study by researchers from RTI International. The study, a collaboration between RTI and the Division of Public Health of the state Department of Health and Human Services, included more than 4,000 child care facilities from across the state. It’s the largest peer-reviewed data set of its kind in the U.S., according to Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, director of Environmental Health and Water Quality at RTI.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO