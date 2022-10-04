ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Carolina Health News

Researchers find elevated lead levels at child care facilities across N.C.

It is all too common to find lead in tap water at North Carolina child care facilities, according to a new study by researchers from RTI International. The study, a collaboration between RTI and the Division of Public Health of the state Department of Health and Human Services, included more than 4,000 child care facilities from across the state. It’s the largest peer-reviewed data set of its kind in the U.S., according to Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, director of Environmental Health and Water Quality at RTI.
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Carolina Health News

Tryon Medical drops insurance plan, panicking patients

As tensions escalate nationally over health care costs, insurers and health care providers are increasingly playing hardball in their contract negotiations, creating stress and confusion for patients. That phenomenon was on display this past week in Charlotte, where Tryon Medical Partners – the largest independent primary care practice in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
North Carolina Health News

What does ‘sustainable seafood’ mean?

The term “sustainable seafood” gets used a lot with regard to the fishing and aquaculture industries — it’s a phrase that varies in meaning and is used everywhere from policy directives to marketing strategies. But what does it really mean?. Colloquially, the term “sustainable” is often...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
North Carolina Health News

Health Care Half Hour – The Healthy Opportunities Pilot

As the Healthy Opportunities Pilot takes off, how are organizations using the program to better serve their clients?. We discussed this topic with Sonya Jones, co-founder of Caja Solidaria. As of August 18, Caja Solidaria has 47 referrals for the HOP program. Jones believes the program will be good for not only her clients, but also for the health of the community.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical Services#Media Outlet#General Health#N C Health News#The Charlotte Ledger
North Carolina Health News

Momentum building for MAT in jails across N.C.

During his 20 years in the field of substance use disorders, Eric Morse has seen countless patients forced off their medication-assisted treatment (MAT) — a treatment that’s often working — while incarcerated. Morse is an addiction psychiatrist in Raleigh and president of Morse Clinics, which provides medications...
HEALTH
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Chapel Hill, NC
1K+
Followers
908
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy