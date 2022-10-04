Read full article on original website
Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injured in Liverpool loss at Arsenal
Liverpool winger Luis Díaz injured his left knee in the 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League and left Emirates Stadium on crutches and wearing a brace
Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
If Liverpool want to cancel the apocalypse at any time this season, today would be a super-duper time to start. Unfortunately, Arsenal are flying high at the moment, and a victory today would put the gunners back at the top of the table. Alternatively, a win would take the Reds up to 7th in the table, but just three points off the Top 4. It’s already a long way back toward the top, but getting back in the winning habit will be necessary if the Reds want to salvage this season.
Manchester City Dispose of Saints, Win 4-0: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City are winners on the day. Goals from Haaland, Foden ans Mahrez made it an enjoyable night at the Etihad. City go top and are still undefeated and earn a nice clean sheet!. We move, on to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “For Kevin - especially Kevin - to...
Christian Pulisic likes the way Chelsea are ‘working at the moment’
Christian Pulisic made his first start under Graham Potter yesterday, and promptly scored his first goal of the season. It was in effect the winning goal, coming early in the second half and pretty much putting the game to bed after Chelsea had taken the lead on the stroke of half-time but Wolves had come out of the break with renewed impetus and fight.
Everton vs Manchester United: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online
Everton take on Manchester United in the Premier League looking to keep their six-game unbeaten run going even while trying to make it three wins in a row. The Toffees will be buoyed by an ebullient Goodison Park crowd that lives for nights like tonight when the lights are on at the Grand Old Lady as we try to capture these fleeting moments before it’s time to bid farewell to what will soon become the Blues’ old home.
Virgil Van Dijk Looking Forward To Upcoming Trip To Glasgow
When Liverpool travel to Glasgow on Wednesday for their Champions League match against Rangers, it will mark the first time Virgil van Dijk has been back to the city since he left Celtic to join Southampton in 2015. Glasgow was the first place van Dijk played outside of his native Netherlands, and he is excited to make a return to the city where he started his journey to becoming one of the best defenders in the Premier League.
Bournemouth vs Leicester City Preview and Prediction: Which club seizes momentum?
BOU Form - LDWDD. TV: Peacock (USA), BT Sport Score - Studio Updates Only (UK) Both Leicester City and Bournemouth are experiencing their best runs of form since the start of the league campaign. For Leicester, this meant getting their first win of the season. The Foxes had an offensive explosion and battered Nottingham Forest for a dominate 4-0 victory.
Everton vs Manchester United: Predicted Line-Up | Will DCL Finally Return?
There’s a feel-good factor around Everton Football Club at the moment. And having supported the club since 1996, that makes me nervous. Why? Because it’s Everton Football Club. But maybe this time it’s different? Maybe this time we’re actually going somewhere. Maybe this time…. So how...
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Southampton
Pep Guardiola threw the old okie[doke at me and set up the squad in a 4-2-4 formation against Copenhagen. It obviously worked stunningly against the Danish champion, but I expect Manchester City to return to their usual 4-3-3 against Southampton. Pep could use this game for some experimentation. He’s paired...
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Thuram linked, Dele Alli praise, Tarkowski speaks
Everton Under-21s midfielder Luke Butterfield signs new deal. [EFC]. “He [Dele Alli] will be more productive in the upcoming matches and will contribute a lot to us. Those who criticise him will be ashamed for they are making a big mistake...they even forget that he’s just come out of injury. I trust him and he trusts me too. Very soon we’ll all be having a standing ovation for Dele Alli. I promise that,” says Besiktas manager Valérien Ismaël. [Inside Futbol via Fotomac]
QPR Fans Verdict: Late Mistake Punishes Royals
Friday was a game between the two surprise packages of the season so far, both with vastly different styles of play and both coming into the game with momentum. It promised to be a proper Championship. That it most definitely was, but the Royals fell short. There are no real...
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win at Home, 4-0
Manchester City 4, Joao Cancelo 20’, Phil Foden 32’, Riyad Mahrez 49’, Erling Haaland 65’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won a great match where they played really well and Erling Haaland showed his goal scoring consistency. Manchester City win after playing a very...
View From The Enemy: Q&A With An Arsenal Fan
We sat down with Aaron from the Short Fuse to ask about Arsenal’s season so far. I answered his questions here. TLO: Decent start to the season for Arsenal. Are Arsenal fully back? What’s the key to the good start?. TSF: I think Arsenal are fully back and...
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur look to get back to winning ways once again as they make a trip to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton and Hove Albion. Spurs aren’t exactly striking fear into the hearts of opponents right now after settling for a scoreless draw in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt midweek. As supporters get a little restless, Heung-Min Son and Antonio Conte specifically have been calling for patience and calm as the squad figures out their issues in attack and try to find the form that saw them putting teams to the sword down the stretch last season.
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Chelsea cult hero Diego Costa returns to Stamford Bridge this weekend for the first time since the end of the 2016-17 season and the associated title celebrations on the final day of that season. Costa never got a “proper” farewell as his relationship with then Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte was cut off with the “thanks for the seasono” (sic) text, so one would imagine Dee-ay-go will get his long-overdue appreciation this weekend.
Christopher Vivell set to join Chelsea as technical director after leaving RB Leipzig
Christopher Vivell was “dismissed” today by RB Leipzig, clearing the way for the 35-year-old to take the Chelsea technical director job, as rumored for the past week. Vivell’s departure seems less than amicable from the Red Bull flagship, given just a brief statement citing “differing views”. Vivell had been the technical director at Leipzig since 2020 and was the head of scouting at RB Salzburg for several years before then. Leipzig had recently announced the hiring of Max Eberl from Borussia Mönchengladbach, who will be joining them on December 15. Vivell had admitted that the definition of all their roles (including Oliver Minztlaff and Florian Scholz) wasn’t quite clear. As confirmed by today’s statement, Eberl will in fact take over for Vivell.
Arsenal 3 - Bodo/Glimt 0 match repot: job done
Arsenal took care of business with a tidy 3-0 win over visiting Bodø/Glimt. The victory puts the Gunners in control of Group A and the path to that all-important top spot that avoids an extra knockout round pairing. Mikel Arteta’s heavily rotated side dominated the first half then took their foot off the gas in the second (perhaps a touch to much for the manager’s liking) to coast home without too much exertion.
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford - Match Report: He wears a magic hat
Everything looked rather weird one hour before the game. After rotating the squad a week ago in London to face Fulham with the team coming off a disappointing run, Howe was truly vindicated. A 4-1 victory over the promoted Cottagers was made possible by the appearance of an extraordinary Willock,...
Darwin Núñez Isn’t Liverpool’s Problem
A poor start to season always finds people - fans, media, etc - trying to find the source of the problem. Why has the team been unable to capitalize on their skills, knowledge, and talent?. It’s no secret that the easiest targets will always be the biggest money signing of...
