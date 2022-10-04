Read full article on original website
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
Activity of newest generation Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combination therapies against multidrug resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Multidrug resistant (MDR) P. aeruginosa accounts for 35% of all P. aeruginosa isolated from respiratory samples of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). The usefulness of Î²-lactam antibiotics for treating CF, such as carbapenems and later generation cephalosporins, is limited by the development of antibacterial resistance. A proven treatment approach is the combination of a Î²-lactam antibiotic with a Î²-lactamase inhibitor. New Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combinations are available, but data are lacking regarding the susceptibility of MDR CF-associated P. aeruginosa (CFPA) to these new combination therapies. In this study we determined MIC values for three new combinations; imipenem-relebactam (I-R), ceftazidime-avibactam (CZA), and ceftolozane-tazobactam (C/T) against MDR CFPA (n"‰="‰20). The MIC90 of I-R, CZA, and C/T was 64/4, 32/4, and 16/8 (all Âµg/mL), respectively. The susceptibility of isolates to imipenem was not significantly improved with the addition of relebactam (p"‰="‰0.68). However, susceptibility to ceftazidime was significantly improved with the addition of avibactam (p"‰<"‰0.01), and the susceptibility to C/T was improved compared to piperacillin/tazobactam (p"‰<"‰0.05) These data provide in vitro evidence that I-R may not be any more effective than imipenem monotherapy against MDR CFPA. The pattern of susceptibility observed for CZA and C/T in the current study was similar to data previously reported for non-CF-associated MDR P. aeruginosa.
Activity of selpercatinib in RET fusion-positive cancers confirmed
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. RET fusions are driver alterations found in several solid tumour types, including thyroid cancer subsets (5"“10%), non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC; 1"“2%) and other solid tumour types (<1%). In the phaseÂ I/II LIBRETTO-001 trial, the RET kinase inhibitor selpercatinib showed activity in selected RET fusion-positive cancers, leading to an FDA Accelerated Approval of this drug for patients aged â‰¥12 years with RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer or NSCLC. Now, updated data from this trial confirm the efficacy of selpercatinib in NSCLC and show promising activity in other types of RET fusion-positive solid tumours.
Author Correction: Transcriptomic profiling of Escherichia coli K-12 in response to a compendium of stressors
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12463-3, published online 24 May 2022. In the original version of this Article, the transcript abundance table was omitted from the Supplementary Information section. The Supplementary Information file now accompanies the original Article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Institute of Infection, Veterinary, and Ecological Sciences, University...
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Management of cardiovascular dysfunction in neonates with hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy; a national survey of current practice in the UK
This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution.
Assembling defined DNA nanostructures with anticancer drugs: a metformin/DNA complex nanoplatform with a synergistic antitumor effect for KRAS-mutated lung cancer therapy
Herein, a strategy is proposed to simultaneously deliver the small-molecule drug metformin and siRNA with self-assembled DNA nanostructures. The biomedical application of DNA nanostructures is highly promising but still in its infancy. DNA nanostructures as drug delivery vehicles are conventionally synthesized in a magnesium-containing buffer. We propose using an anticancer drug to assemble DNA nanostructures and deliver them with siRNA for synergistic anticancer therapy. The metformin cargo induces DNA self-assembly into well-defined, uniform nanostructures, producing a drug"“DNA nanocomplex with multiple functionalities for cancer therapy. Both tile-based and DNA origami structures can be assembled with metformin. The as-prepared metformin/DNA nanocomplex showed high structural and thermal stability and enzymatic resistance in physiological settings. The metformin in the nanocomplex and the KRASG12C siRNA exerted a strong, synergistic antitumor effect against KRAS-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) both in vitro and in vivo by suppressing the RAS/AKT/mTOR and AMPK/AKT/mTOR signaling pathways. The current study suggests that the assembly of complex DNA nanomaterials with carefully chosen small molecules is key to endowing DNA nanostructures with new functionalities and subsequently expanding their applications in multidisciplinary research fields.
Optimizing the dose and schedule of immune checkpoint inhibitors in cancer to allow global access
Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab or nivolumab, which inhibit PD-1, have greatly improved survival for many patients with cancer, but are prohibitively expensive and unattainable for most of the global cancer population. Optimized dosing, with a reduced unit dose, less frequent schedule and/or shorter duration of treatment could reduce costs and potentially toxicity, thereby improving global access to effective cancer therapy.
Disposable electrocatalytic sensor for whole blood NADH monitoring
Monitoring nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NADH) is important because NADH is involved in cellular redox reactions and cellular energy production. Currently, few biosensors quantify NADH in whole blood. However, they still have limitations due to several defects, including poor repeatability, long analysis time, and their requirement of extra sample pretreatment. In this study, we developed electrocatalytic sensors using screen-printed electrodes with a redox-active monolayer 4"²-mercapto-N-phenylquinone diamine formed by a self-assembled monolayer of a 4-aminothiophenol (4-ATP). We exhibited their behavior as electrocatalysts toward the oxidation of NADH in whole blood. Finally, the electrocatalytic sensors maintained stability and exhibited 3.5Â ÂµM limit of detection, with 0.0076"‰Â±"‰0.0006Â ÂµM/ÂµA sensitivity in a mouse's whole blood. As proof of concept, a polyhexamethylene guanidine phosphate"“treated mouse model was used to induce inflammatory and fibrotic responses, and NADH level was measured for 45 days. This work demonstrates the potential of electrocatalytic sensors to analyze NADH in whole blood and to be developed for extensive applications.
The prevalence of incidental findings on pelvis MRI of 8"“13-year-old children
The prevalence and clinical relevance of incidental findings (IF(s)) on imaging assessing the pelvis in children has not been well documented. Three-thousand two-hundred thirty-one children (mean age 10.2 (range 8.6"“12.9) years) were evaluated with MRI of the hips, pelvis, and lumbar spine, as part of a prospective population-based pediatric cohort study. Scans were reviewed by trained medical staff for abnormalities. IFs were categorized by clinical relevance and need for further clinical evaluation.
Metabolic syndrome and risk factors in children: a risk score proposal
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The lack of international consensus on the definition of Metabolic Syndrome (MS) in the pediatric population makes it difficult to estimate its prevalence. In this study, we intend to identify MS prevalence and a cutoff point based on a continuous score in children aged four to seven years.
Author Correction: Pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) protects mitochondrial function of HEI-OC1 cells under premature senescence
In the original version of this Article, the text "This work was supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grant Numbers 25293347, 26253081, 18K16906, 18K19602, 20H00546, 20K21646 and 21K16853" was mistakenly left out of the Acknowledgements. The HTML and PDF versions of this Article have now been corrected. These authors contributed equally:...
Artificial intelligence in (gastrointestinal) healthcare: patients' and physicians' perspectives
Artificial intelligence (AI) is entering into daily life and has the potential to play a significant role in healthcare. Aim was to investigate the perspectives (knowledge, experience, and opinion) on AI in healthcare among patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, gastroenterologists, and GI-fellows. In this prospective questionnaire study 377 GI-patients, 35 gastroenterologists, and 45 GI-fellows participated. Of GI-patients, 62.5% reported to be familiar with AI and 25.0% of GI-physicians had work-related experience with AI. GI-patients preferred their physicians to use AI (mean 3.9) and GI-physicians were willing to use AI (mean 4.4, on 5-point Likert-scale). More GI-physicians believed in an increase in quality of care (81.3%) than GI-patients (64.9%, Ï‡2(2)"‰="‰8.2, p"‰="‰0.017). GI-fellows expected AI implementation within 6.0Â years, gastroenterologists within 4.2Â years (t(76)"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰2.6, p"‰="‰0.011), and GI-patients within 6.1Â years (t(193)"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰2.0, p"‰="‰0.047). GI-patients and GI-physicians agreed on the most important advantages of AI in healthcare: improving quality of care, time saving, and faster diagnostics and shorter waiting times. The most important disadvantage for GI-patients was the potential loss of personal contact, for GI-physicians this was insufficiently developed IT infrastructures. GI-patients and GI-physicians hold positive perspectives towards AI in healthcare. Patients were significantly more reserved compared to GI-fellows and GI-fellows were more reserved compared to gastroenterologists.
Quantum Hamiltonian complexity in thermal equilibrium
The physical properties of a quantum many-body system in thermal equilibrium are determined by its partition function and free energy. Here we study the computational complexity of approximating these quantities for n-qubit local Hamiltonians. First, we report a classical algorithm with poly(n) runtime, which approximates the free energy of a given 2-local Hamiltonian provided that it satisfies a certain denseness condition. Our algorithm contributes to a body of work investigating the hardness of approximation for difficult optimization problems. Specifically, this extends existing efficient approximation algorithms for dense instances of the ground energy of 2-local quantum Hamiltonians and the free energy of classical Ising models. Second, we establish polynomial-time equivalence between the problem of approximating the free energy of local Hamiltonians and several other natural tasks ubiquitous in condensed-matter physics and quantum computing, such as the problem of approximating the number of input states accepted by a polynomial-size quantum circuit. These results suggest that the simulation of quantum many-body systems in thermal equilibrium may precisely capture the complexity of a broad family of computational problems that have yet to be defined or characterized in terms of known complexity classes. Finally, we summarize state-of-the-art classical and quantum algorithms for approximating the free energy and show how to improve their runtime and memory footprint.
Author Correction: Inter-species metabolic interactions in an in-vitro minimal human gut microbiome of core bacteria
Correction to: npj Biofilms and Microbiomes https://doi.org/10.1038/s41522-022-00275-2, published online 08 April 2022. In the Methods of the original Article, strain accession number DSM 1736 was displayed instead of DSM 17630, and errors were introduced in the composition of the growing medium. These errors have now been corrected in both the HTML and PDF versions of this Article. The Supplementary Information file has also been updated.
The KRAS inhibitor MRTX1133 elucidates KRAS-mediated oncogenesis
The identification of KRASG12C inhibitors has reignited interest in targeting RAS proteins. This work describes the discovery of the KRASG12D-specific inhibitor MRTX1133 and demonstrates the feasibility of potently and selectively targeting this oncogenic variant. MRTX1133 treatment markedly inhibited KRAS-dependent signaling and induced tumor regression in xenograft models harboring the KRASG12D mutation.
Boosting with updated COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
Emerging evidence shows that boosting with updated mRNA vaccines that target SARS-CoV-2 variants stimulates better neutralizing antibody responses than homologous boosters. At the time of their authorizations, the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines showed efficacies of approximately 95% at preventing symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections1,2 - putting them on a par with some of the most effective vaccines ever made. Protection against severe disease was exceptionally strong and even asymptomatic infections were markedly reduced by vaccination3. These efficacies have since declined, largely owing to viral evolution and escape from neutralizing antibodies4, which are the best correlates of protection against COVID-195. In theory, vaccines that are updated to match the circulating variants and administered as boosters might restore some of the primary protection that has been lost. However, there are many factors to consider in heterologous booster shots that could lead to over- or under-performance relative to primary responses, homologous boosters and expectations. In this issue of Nature Medicine, Chalkias et al.6 demonstrate that bivalent boosters that contain spike protein sequences matched to the ancestral strain and to the Beta variant generate improved neutralizing antibody responses to the Beta variant than another dose of the monovalent ancestral spike vaccine. Although the Beta variant never swept to global predominance, its immune evasiveness justified clinical trials for vaccine updates, which in turn have provided a valuable data point in the campaign to keep up with the virus.
Neutralizing and interfering human antibodies define the structural and mechanistic basis for antigenic diversion
Defining mechanisms of pathogen immune evasion and neutralization are critical to develop potent vaccines and therapies. Merozoite Surface Protein 1 (MSP-1) is a malaria vaccine antigen and antibodies to MSP-1 are associated with protection from disease. However, MSP-1-based vaccines performed poorly in clinical trials in part due to a limited understanding of the protective antibody response to MSP-1 and of immune evasion by antigenic diversion. Antigenic diversion was identified as a mechanism wherein parasite neutralization by a MSP-1-specific rodent antibody was disrupted by MSP-1-specific non-inhibitory blocking/interfering antibodies. Here, we investigated a panel of MSP-1-specific naturally acquired human monoclonal antibodies (hmAbs). Structures of multiple hmAbs with diverse neutralizing potential in complex with MSP-1 revealed the epitope of a potent strain-transcending hmAb. This neutralizing epitope overlaps with the epitopes of high-affinity non-neutralizing hmAbs. Strikingly, the non-neutralizing hmAbs outcompete the neutralizing hmAb enabling parasite survival. These findings demonstrate the structural and mechanistic basis for a generalizable pathogen immune evasion mechanism through neutralizing and interfering human antibodies elicited by antigenic diversion, and provides insights required to develop potent and durable malaria interventions.
Neoantigen reactive T cells correlate with the low mutational burden in hematological malignancies
Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is a disease characterized by cytopenia, bone marrow dysplasia, and clonal hematopoiesis resulting from acquired mutations in hematopoietic stem cells, with a median of nine somatic mutations per exome, or ~1500 in the entire genome [1]. The mutational burden is related to its disease severity, with a lower number of mutations in low-risk MDS and higher numbers in high-risk disease and secondary acute myeloid leukemia [1, 2]. It is, however, substantially lower than the number of mutations found in most other types of cancer [3].
