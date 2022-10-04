Emerging evidence shows that boosting with updated mRNA vaccines that target SARS-CoV-2 variants stimulates better neutralizing antibody responses than homologous boosters. At the time of their authorizations, the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines showed efficacies of approximately 95% at preventing symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections1,2 - putting them on a par with some of the most effective vaccines ever made. Protection against severe disease was exceptionally strong and even asymptomatic infections were markedly reduced by vaccination3. These efficacies have since declined, largely owing to viral evolution and escape from neutralizing antibodies4, which are the best correlates of protection against COVID-195. In theory, vaccines that are updated to match the circulating variants and administered as boosters might restore some of the primary protection that has been lost. However, there are many factors to consider in heterologous booster shots that could lead to over- or under-performance relative to primary responses, homologous boosters and expectations. In this issue of Nature Medicine, Chalkias et al.6 demonstrate that bivalent boosters that contain spike protein sequences matched to the ancestral strain and to the Beta variant generate improved neutralizing antibody responses to the Beta variant than another dose of the monovalent ancestral spike vaccine. Although the Beta variant never swept to global predominance, its immune evasiveness justified clinical trials for vaccine updates, which in turn have provided a valuable data point in the campaign to keep up with the virus.

