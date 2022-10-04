ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

SPD discusses fentanyl made to look like candy, gun violence, and pink police badges

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed fentanyl that looks like candy, gun violence, and the pink badges the officers are wearing this month. Watch the video...
Baldwinsville Superintendent arrested for drunk driving after he was spotted crowd surfing at HS football game

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
GALLERY: Salmon fishing brings community and connection to Pulaski

PULASKI, N.Y. — It’s expected to be a busy weekend at the Salmon River in Pulaski, with fishermen standing shoulder to shoulder from dawn to dusk. Local businesses are enjoying the boost while they can. Some fishermen say they’ve been coming to the shores of this salmon river...
Baldwinsville school superintendent arrested and charged with DUI

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville School District superintendent, Jason Thomson was arrested Friday night and charged with driving while intoxicated said Baldwinsville Police Department. Police said, Thomson had a blood alcohol level greater than .08% and failed to utilize turn signals. Additionally, he had no front license plate. Earlier in...
Six CNY school districts to compete in 2022 Pajamarama football event

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Six Central New York school districts will compete in the 2022 Pajamarama event to raise money for Paige’s Butterfly Run, Inc. The annual marathon is held in support of children fighting cancer and blood disorders. The contest will kick off Friday night with a football...
2021 NYS report finds Onondaga Co. CPS late on safety reports, but made right decisions

A state review of Onondaga County Child Protective Services found the agency fell short in assessing child safety, requiring immediate action from the county to correct timeliness issues in responding to abuse reports. According to the county, these issues were slightly misrepresented and have since been corrected; pointing out the county got a passing grade where it matters most, the final determination of an investigation.
'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend

CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Oct. 7

SYRACUSE — Another great night in Section III for Friday Night Lights sponsored by our good friends at Connors & Ferris. *Correction from the show, F-M beat Whiteboro 40-14. not 33-14.
