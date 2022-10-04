Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
SPD discusses fentanyl made to look like candy, gun violence, and pink police badges
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed fentanyl that looks like candy, gun violence, and the pink badges the officers are wearing this month. Watch the video...
cnycentral.com
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
cnycentral.com
GALLERY: Salmon fishing brings community and connection to Pulaski
PULASKI, N.Y. — It’s expected to be a busy weekend at the Salmon River in Pulaski, with fishermen standing shoulder to shoulder from dawn to dusk. Local businesses are enjoying the boost while they can. Some fishermen say they’ve been coming to the shores of this salmon river...
cnycentral.com
CMC Dance Studio Haunted House returns to Cicero for 20th year with new spooky trails
SYRACUSE N.Y. — CMC Dance Studio’s Haunted House in Cicero has consistently been voted one of the best in Central New York. Now in its 20th year, CMC offers two ‘haunted trails’ for visitors. CMC Dance Studio Founder Marjorie Taylor says more than 40 families work...
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville superintendent arrested after homecoming football game, charged with DWI
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson was arrested last night and charged with driving while intoxicated according to the Baldwinsville police after the school's homecoming game. Prior to the arrest, Thomson was crowd surfing in the student section during the football game. Photos and videos of this quickly...
cnycentral.com
cnycentral.com
Six CNY school districts to compete in 2022 Pajamarama football event
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Six Central New York school districts will compete in the 2022 Pajamarama event to raise money for Paige’s Butterfly Run, Inc. The annual marathon is held in support of children fighting cancer and blood disorders. The contest will kick off Friday night with a football...
Teens came in stolen car, targeted Onondaga homes before chase, fatal crash, deputies say
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — The two teenage boys and another unidentified person involved in a burglary that turned into a fatal deputy-involved accident arrived in a stolen car and targeted other homes before managing to steal two cars, deputies said. The three arrived in the area in a...
Update: Man shot multiple times near Syracuse’s University Hill, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon near Syracuse’s University Hill, police said. The 30-year-old man was found injured by police around 3:36 p.m. in the 100 block of Dyer Court, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. A paramedic at the scene identified...
cnycentral.com
Program using Hip-Hop to connect with kids celebrates 10 years of service in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The City of Syracuse has seen a trend of violent crime involving teens or even children. FBI data reveals teens accounted for 10% of homicide arrests, and 13% of homicide victims in the city. But a local initiative takes a creative approach to keeping kids on...
cnycentral.com
2021 NYS report finds Onondaga Co. CPS late on safety reports, but made right decisions
A state review of Onondaga County Child Protective Services found the agency fell short in assessing child safety, requiring immediate action from the county to correct timeliness issues in responding to abuse reports. According to the county, these issues were slightly misrepresented and have since been corrected; pointing out the county got a passing grade where it matters most, the final determination of an investigation.
cnycentral.com
'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
Syracuse man gets possible life for ‘senseless’ murder that led to retaliatory murder
Syracuse, NY -- If anyone knows why Anthony Sutton crossed a South Side street to murder a woman in September 2020, they’re not saying. But Shadetta Franklin’s murder in front of a South Side liquor store led to another murder: the retaliatory shooting death of Tyree Lawson three days later and two blocks away, prosecutors have said.
cnycentral.com
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Oct. 7
SYRACUSE — Another great night in Section III for Friday Night Lights sponsored by our good friends at Connors & Ferris. *Correction from the show, F-M beat Whiteboro 40-14. not 33-14.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County legislators respond to new Micron facility coming to CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County legislators said they are thrilled about the new Micron microchip plant coming to Clay. Legislator Mary Kuhn (D), Mark Olson (R), and Julie Abbott (R), all said that this new project is transformative for the Town of Clay. Kuhn said, "It's very exciting for...
