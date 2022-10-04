Walt Disney Animation Studios is teaming up with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh, to develop the Disney Animation Immersive Experience, which will receive its world premiere in Toronto this December and then will subsequently be seen in Cleveland, Nashville, Detroit, Denver, Boston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Minneapolis and Columbus in the first four months of 2023.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO