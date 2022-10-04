Read full article on original website
BLM Prineville Hiring Seasonal Positions
Several temporary seasonal positions for the 2023 field season on the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Prineville District are open for applications through October 14, 2022, on USAJobs.gov. Additional seasonal positions will open in the coming months. Positions have tentative start dates ranging from April to early June. The positions filled will included specialties such as recreation, wildlife, botany, hydrology, archology, forestry, visitor and administrative services, and maintenance.
Improvements To Farewell Bend Riverbanks
Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council (UDWC) are ready to begin a construction and river restoration project aimed to serve as a model for balancing recreational access and habitat protection and improvement. The Riverbend South Access & Restoration project will result in:. The creation of...
