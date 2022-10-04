Several temporary seasonal positions for the 2023 field season on the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Prineville District are open for applications through October 14, 2022, on USAJobs.gov. Additional seasonal positions will open in the coming months. Positions have tentative start dates ranging from April to early June. The positions filled will included specialties such as recreation, wildlife, botany, hydrology, archology, forestry, visitor and administrative services, and maintenance.

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO