Girls Varsity Tennis beats Williston-Elko 5 – 1
The Lady Hornets traveled to Williston today and won 5-1. Lilly Blackburn, Sarah Marvin, Avery Sich, Claire Bishop, and Aanya Archaraker won their singles matches for Aiken.
Barnwell High School crowns 2022 homecoming queen
Barnwell High School crowned its 2022 homecoming court during halftime of the Sept. 28 game against Edisto. Pictured left to right: 1st runner-up Jayla Neal, Homecoming Queen Ny’Avia Bennett, and 2nd runner-up Ahniya Smith.
South Carolina commit and Top247 QB Dante Reno shows off development in big win
AVON, Conn. -- It was the biggest game on the schedule in New England this fall, and it allowed South Carolina Top247 quarterback commit Dante Reno to show new parts of his game while leading Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee to a 28-10 win at rival Avon Old Farms on Saturday night.
Barnwell Warhorses crush Cougars 42-6 to remain unbeaten
The 4-2 Edisto Cougars came to W.W. Carter Field in Barnwell for a Region VI-AA battle with the 6-0 Barnwell Warhorses on Wednesday, September 28. The game was Barnwell’s homecoming game, which can sometimes be a distraction, but the homecoming festivities did not distract the Horses. The Warhorses scored 42 unanswered points to claim a 42-0 halftime lead.
Columbia County School District salutes teacher of year
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District held its teacher of the year banquet to announce the winner on Wednesday night. Ameesha Butler, a teacher from Westmont Elementary, was announced as the winner. Superintendent Dr. Steve Flynt said this event is an example of what makes the Columbia...
"It's beyond dollars": Gamecocks announce first of its kind NIL deal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — (WACH) - The South Carolina women's basketball team is helping defeat type 2 diabetes. "This is something that's near and dear to me," said head coach Dawn Staley. "I didn't know to impact it in a way that it could help other people and then steps in Rewind."
Everything you need to know for the Western Carolina State Fair
WJBF NewsChannel 6 is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Western Carolina State Fair and we have everything you need to know to be ready to go!
Giving Local: Tony Howard’s Motown and Elvis Revue
(Augusta, GA): Tony Howard’s Motown and Elvis Revue will be held at the Bell Auditorium on February 11th and is sure to sell out! Get your tickets to this special event and help support SafeHomes of Augusta!
Crash on I-20 causes lane closures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eastbound lanes were closed on I-20 near Bobby Jones Expressway due to a vehicle crash. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:18 a.m. There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. Lanes are now back open.
Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Richmond County
The body of a woman was found in a vehicle Monday in Augusta. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the body of 64-year-old Cherry Hoover was spotted in her vehicle around 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road, close to her home. The cause of Hoover’s death...
Capital Square Acquires 200-Unit Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartment Community Located in Augusta Submarket of Martinez, Georgia
AUGUSTA, GA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. "Lakeside on Riverwatch is located in an...
Another 17-year-old caught with BB gun at an Augusta high school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a student was caught with a BB gun at an Augusta high school. The latest incident was Tuesday at Butler High School, according to an arrest warrant for Antonio Lewis, 17. The arrest warrant states that at 1:45 p.m....
Boom and rumble leave CSRA residents feeling rattled
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of rumbles rattled CSRA residents just before and after midday Thursday. The first one, described as a loud boom, happened around 11:30 a.m. and was felt across Burke County. People walking, sitting and even driving reportedly felt the boom, which also shook windows. People...
Taste of the Town: Rack & Grill III offers opulent, all-American hamburgers
One way to find a good hamburger in our part of the world is to walk into a pool parlor. CSRA favorites include City Billiards in Aiken, Bruce's Bar & Grill in Warrenville, the Edgefield Pool Room, Atomic City Cafe in New Ellenton and the Sports Center in Augusta. Each serves its own notable version of the all-American burger.
Edgefield's wild turkey museum to close; collections headed to Missouri
The Winchester Museum in Edgefield has for decades celebrated the wild turkey and its preservation, but the collections there are soon to be packed up, shipped out and installed at the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri. The National Wild Turkey Federation, whose collection is at...
Lanes reopen after 18-wheeler crash snarls I-20 near Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 near mile marker 187 brought eastbound traffic to a standstill Wednesday morning. According to dispatchers, the accident happened at 8:17 a.m. All eastbound lanes were closed by the crash, but they had reopened by 9:45. There were reports...
Fort Gordon, school district planning job fairs this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon’s Transition Assistance Program will hold its final large job fair for 2022 on Thursday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gordon Conference and Catering Center, featuring more than 50 local, regional, state and national companies. Active-duty service...
Woman's body found in her car on Bennock Mill Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a suspicious death in Augusta. According to the coroner's office, the body of sixty-four-year-old Cherry Hoover was found in her vehicle on the 600 block of Bennock Mill Rd. Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 5 p.m.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta
A man is receiving treatment after being hit by a vehicle in Augusta Monday morning.
