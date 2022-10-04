Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Trump brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’ after only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump DC rally
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Putin calls the attack on a key bridge to Crimea a terrorist act
The Russian president accused Ukrainian special services of carrying out an attack on the Kerch Bridge, a key supply line for Russian forces.
Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia kills 17 as Zelensky condemns ‘absolute evil’
At least 17 people have been killed and dozens wounded after Russian missiles hit residential blocks and houses in an overnight attack condemned as “absolute evil” by Ukraine’s president.The missiles struck buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region, one of four regions that Russia announced it had annexed this month following illegal referendums. However, the city of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control.At least one tower block caved in after the missile strike – completely destroying several storeys of apartments. Around 20 houses and numerous highrise buildings also suffered damage.More than 40 people have been hospitalised as a result of the attack,...
Scholz's Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany
Projections show Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left party winning a German state election in which the environmentalist Greens and the far-right made gains as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter
