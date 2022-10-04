Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Apple October launches: the new devices we might see this month
The launch of the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch 8 has come and gone, but Apple most likely isn't done with hardware in 2022 yet: the rumors are that we've got quite a few more new products to look forward to before the year is out. Although we had...
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Is there any more than a pixel between them?
2021’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro represented a major shake-up for this sleeping giant of a smartphone line, both in terms of design and specifications. Has Google managed to follow up on that success?. And more importantly, which of these two classy-looking smartphones – the Google Pixel 7...
TechRadar
Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini review
The Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini, a compact soundbar system from a traditional speaker-maker, distinguishes itself through impressive performance and an ability to stream audio (including high-res) directly from music services over Wi-Fi. Its HDMI ports lacks support for some of the latest gaming-related features, but overall it’s a great, though slightly pricey option for upgrading your TV’s audio.
TechRadar
The iPhone 14 Pro is made of the wrong stuff; the Pixel 7 proves that to me
At the Google Pixel 7 launch, the company talked about all kinds of cool stuff – machine learning, fancy pictures, fancy new cameras – but one thing jumped out at me more than others, because it's exactly what I've been wanting for a few years. I love the...
TechRadar
How to record your screen on Android for free
Whether you’re a content creator looking to record gameplay from an app, or you just want to show something funny to a friend, being able to record your phone’s screen is an incredibly helpful tool on both Android and iOS. If you own a smartphone running Android, you...
TechRadar
iPhone 15 tipped to come with an upgraded 5G chip
It's still very early days for iPhone 15 rumors – what with the iPhone 14 only launching last month – but we are starting to hear a few whispers about what to expect next year. The latest prediction of note concerns the 5G modem inside the iPhone 15.
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could appear in these four color options
With the Google Pixel 7 launch successfully navigated, the next flagship phone on the horizon is the Samsung Galaxy S23 – and the latest update from the rumor mill gives us some idea of the color options we're going to see. As per analyst Ross Young (opens in new...
TechRadar
Amazon is hiring 150,000 temps for Christmas this year
Amazon is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the US in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network ahead of the holiday season. A diverse range of roles are available, from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, for applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Amazon claims that employees...
TechRadar
This DoorDash update is giving you a lot more choice - for free
DoorDash is growing its delivery options with the new Drinks with DoubleDash allowing people to order food from one restaurant and alcohol from another at no extra cost. This new feature comes a little over a year after the app introduced its DoubleDash service (opens in new tab) to the platform and alcohol delivery to the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company states (opens in new tab) it wants its platform to keep being a “one-stop shop for all local commerce needs”, and apparently the logical next step is to further interconnect its services. DoorDash also sees this as a way to help businesses grow more as it claims that local stores grew 130 percent after it introduced alcohol to its menu.
TechRadar
Prime Day in October – the best early deals from Amazon's new two-day sale
Amazon is running a second Prime Day on October 11, with its two-day Prime Early Access sale - here are the top early deals. Prime Day is happening again this year - or so Amazon would like us to believe. The retailer is launching a huge two-day sale on Tuesday, October 11, with hundreds of thousands of early holiday season deals, including up to 80% off TVs, toys and more.
TechRadar
Beelink SEi11 Pro Mini PC review
Not as cheap as the Beelink U59, but with enough horsepower to make many full desktop towers seem clumsy. The SEi11 Pro delivers lots of power for the desktop user that needs to crunch numbers all day long but in a highly portable package. Beelink SEi11 Pro Mini PC: Two...
TechRadar
Google's AI editing tricks are making Photoshop irrelevant for most people
Back in 1987, one of the most significant photos of the last century was shot on a Tahiti beach. It was taken by John Knoll, who'd later co-create Adobe Photoshop – and his 'Jennifer in Paradise' snap (below) would be used to demo the amazing tools that would soon democratize photo retouching.
TechRadar
We could be waiting a while for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
There was a gap of 18 months between the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, and if a new report is to be believed then it's going to be the same sort of wait for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. As per The...
TechRadar
Google's foldable Pixel 7 alternative could be just a few months away
Google’s just had a busy day, fully unveiling the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch, but the company might have more to come soon, with the Pixel Fold potentially being its next smartphone launch. This would be the company’s first foldable phone, and according to...
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: the 7 most exciting new camera features
The arrival of new Google Pixel phones is always a big moment for point-and-shoot snapping – and so it's proved again with the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While the new flagships don't have a headline moment quite as big as the Pixel 3's introduction of 'Night Sight', they do bring a combination of exciting hardware and software upgrades that could fire them into the upper echelons of our best camera phones guide.
TechRadar
How the Sony A95K OLED TV's settings can get you the best pictures on the planet
In our Sony A95K review, we said that this Quantum Dot OLED TV delivers arguably the best picture quality we’ve ever seen from a consumer TV. And mercifully, it's not that hard to enjoy this quality either – unlike some of the best TVs, it's quite forgiving when it comes to how it looks under different picture and sound settings.
TechRadar
How to Copy and Paste on a Chromebook
How to Copy and Paste on a Chromebook: cut to the chase. Even the best Chromebook can be a unique experience, and may even feel a bit barebones to those coming from a Windows laptop, or even a MacBook. One of the first thing newcomers to ChromeOS are going to want to know is how to copy and paste on a Chromebook. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to do this.
TechRadar
How ransomware turned into the stuff of nightmares for modern businesses
There are few cyberthreats that have evolved in recent years quite the same way as ransomware, which over the last two decades has become a scourge for businesses across the globe. From simple infect and encrypt attacks, to double- and now triple-extortion attacks, ransomware has become one of the most...
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams is finally fixing one of the worst things about PowerPoint presentations
Peering at your laptop, trying to make sense of tiny blurred text on a Microsoft Teams slide could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update. The video conferencing service is finally addressing one of the most annoying aspects of viewing presentations online via Teams by allowing users to magnify or enlarge whichever slides they need.
TechRadar
Five lock screen widgets from iOS 16 that you should pick for your iPhone
With iOS 16 available to anyone with an iPhone 8 or iPhone SE 2 and newer, alongside 16.1 available as a public beta, its redesigned lock screen feature is already making an impression. You can place multiple widgets on the display that will launch the app in question, showcasing information...
