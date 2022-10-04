Read full article on original website
Less hospital, more home: Mount Nittany expands
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is making major changes to its medical center in State College. The changes look to improve patient and staff experience. “It’s something our community deserves, our patients, and our staff deserve,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center said. They are expanding their […]
bahsredandwhite.com
Saying goodbye to one of Bellefonte’s best
At the sound of the 3:15 bell today, the students and staff of Bellefonte High will walk through the doors to return in just two days; however, one beloved member of the Bellefonte family will exit the building for his last time. Friday, October 7 will mark Guidance Counselor Mr....
therecord-online.com
PennDOT recognizes Work Place Heroes in Clinton County
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 2 on Friday recognized eight Clinton County employees as Workplace Heroes. The acknowledgement occurred during Clinton County’s Fall Safety Day event in Lock Haven. The men were part of a road crew on Aug. 29 that helped...
Look back: Country star Loretta Lynn’s 1978 Penn State visit brought fans to their feet
The famed country music trailblazer died Tuesday, at age 90, at her Tennessee ranch. Here’s a peek at her 1978 visit to State College.
What time is Trick or Treat in Central PA?
WTAJ — Halloween is fast approaching and as kids are still picking out their costumes, it’s time to figure out when they’ll be going out to get their candy. Below is a list of all the times set for Trick or Treating across our Central Pa region. This year Halloween falls on a Monday. BEDFORD […]
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
Clarks Ferry Bridge improvement project is 4 years away but comment time is now
The Clarks Ferry Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County is going to be upgraded in 2026 but the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants public comments soon. PennDOT has scheduled an open house 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Perry County, for people to...
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Woman finds dropped wallet, allegedly helps herself to the contents
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport. Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said. ...
Digital Collegian
State College police request assistance in identifying individuals involved in theft
The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying alleged suspects in a break-in and theft. According to the press release, a male and female were allegedly involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton Street on Sept. 30.
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
Way Fruit Farm’s craft show, other weekend events
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Another weekend is here and the Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda has more festive activities for you to enjoy. Way Fruit Farm will be on Friday, Oct. 7 from 3 – 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Starting Friday, starting at 3 […]
The former County Cupboard restaurant will be demolished. Owners aren’t sure what’s next
Work could begin as soon as next week.
Centre County residents feel misled about State College Area Connector Project. Here’s why
During a joint meeting of Harris and Potter township supervisors, many residents spoke against a proposed connector road between state Route 45 and U.S. Route 322.
Several local establishments cited for alcohol violations
Several local establishments were cited in September for serving alcoholic beverages to a 20-year-old, according to a news release from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Those establishments include: Beverage Barn, 1t 1953 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, on Sept. 2.J&R Tavern, at 325 Broad St., Montoursville, on Sept. 2.505, at 505 Washington Blvd., Williamsport on Sept. 12. ...
What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?
The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
Onward State
No. 5 Penn State Field Hockey Stuns No. 4 Iowa In 2-1 Overtime Victory
No. 5 Penn State field hockey (9-2, 4-1 Big Ten) took down No. 4 Iowa (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) 2-1 on Friday night in a thriller under the lights. Goals from Anna Simon and Sophia Gladieux secured the Nittany Lions’ first win over the Hawkeyes since 2018, as the team continues to solidify itself as one of the best in the country.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Punxsy Man Scams Friend Out of Nearly $10K, Hires Him at Fake Business
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed charges against a Punxsy man accused of scamming his lifelong friend out of nearly $10,000.00 and hiring him for a job that didn’t exist. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Cory Easton Geer, of...
11 charged for animal abuse at Pa. turkey farms: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
