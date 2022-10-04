ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTAJ

Less hospital, more home: Mount Nittany expands

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is making major changes to its medical center in State College. The changes look to improve patient and staff experience. “It’s something our community deserves, our patients, and our staff deserve,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center said. They are expanding their […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
bahsredandwhite.com

Saying goodbye to one of Bellefonte's best

At the sound of the 3:15 bell today, the students and staff of Bellefonte High will walk through the doors to return in just two days; however, one beloved member of the Bellefonte family will exit the building for his last time. Friday, October 7 will mark Guidance Counselor Mr....
BELLEFONTE, PA
therecord-online.com

PennDOT recognizes Work Place Heroes in Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 2 on Friday recognized eight Clinton County employees as Workplace Heroes. The acknowledgement occurred during Clinton County’s Fall Safety Day event in Lock Haven. The men were part of a road crew on Aug. 29 that helped...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
State College, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
State College, PA
WTAJ

What time is Trick or Treat in Central PA?

WTAJ — Halloween is fast approaching and as kids are still picking out their costumes, it’s time to figure out when they’ll be going out to get their candy. Below is a list of all the times set for Trick or Treating across our Central Pa region. This year Halloween falls on a Monday. BEDFORD […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
LEWISBURG, PA
#Penn State#The White Loop
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman finds dropped wallet, allegedly helps herself to the contents

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport. Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm's craft show, other weekend events

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Another weekend is here and the Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda has more festive activities for you to enjoy. Way Fruit Farm will be on Friday, Oct. 7 from 3 – 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Starting Friday, starting at 3 […]
PORT MATILDA, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NorthcentralPA.com

Several local establishments cited for alcohol violations

Several local establishments were cited in September for serving alcoholic beverages to a 20-year-old, according to a news release from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Those establishments include: Beverage Barn, 1t 1953 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, on Sept. 2.J&R Tavern, at 325 Broad St., Montoursville, on Sept. 2.505, at 505 Washington Blvd., Williamsport on Sept. 12. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

What's causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?

The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Onward State

No. 5 Penn State Field Hockey Stuns No. 4 Iowa In 2-1 Overtime Victory

No. 5 Penn State field hockey (9-2, 4-1 Big Ten) took down No. 4 Iowa (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) 2-1 on Friday night in a thriller under the lights. Goals from Anna Simon and Sophia Gladieux secured the Nittany Lions’ first win over the Hawkeyes since 2018, as the team continues to solidify itself as one of the best in the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

