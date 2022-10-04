Read full article on original website
Mookie Betts spent Dodgers' first-round bye bowling a perfect game
As the Dodgers await their opponent in the NLDS, Mookie Betts spent some time at the bowling alley where the All-Star outfielder once again bowled a perfect game.
Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win
LONDON (AP) — Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley spoiled the Green Bay Packers’ international debut. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers set the stage by jumping out to an early lead over the New York Giants. But Jones and Barkley made the key plays in a 27-22 comeback victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday to spoil Green Bay’s first regular-season game outside the United States. “We were aware that we were underdogs in the game — you realize that but I think we’re a motivated group,” Jones said. “We’re motivated to play for each other.”
