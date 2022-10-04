ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh officer on administrative leave after incident at Star Lake

A Pittsburgh police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of punching a woman in the face at Star Lake last month. According to the criminal complaint, Chas Kulow appeared under the influence and agitated at the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Sept. 21. The complaint alleges EMS was trying to treat Kulow's girlfriend when he interfered repeatedly and threatened them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police looking for suspect in ransacking of Fayette County bar

NEW SALEM, Pa. — A Fayette County business owner is looking for help from the public after her bar was broken into and ransacked earlier this week. The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at the Dark Horse Saloon in New Salem. Surveillance video shows a suspect ransacking the bar for more than an hour, damaging the business's safe, and stealing the entire ATM.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

'It's pretty surreal': Fire spread through Ross Township apartment complex

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Eight people, including two firefighters, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday night after a fire spread throughout an entire apartment complex in Ross Township. Greg Porter, the chief of Ross/West View EMS, said two firefighters were transported for heat-related issues, while six...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Duquesne, PA
wtae.com

Bigelow Boulevard reopens after emergency closure

PITTSBURGH — Bigelow Blvd. is now reopened to traffic after an emergency closure that began Friday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Work...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Pittsburgh#Violent Crime#Maddock Place
wtae.com

Chilly and breezy for Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures with us this morning. We will struggle to warm back to the middle 50s today with some clouds and breezy northwest winds. As winds back down and skies clear tonight, we are on track to see widespread frost tonight and a possible freeze in the mountains. We will return to the upper 50s Sunday and warm through midweek. Our next system brings rain Thursday and ushers in another cool down for next weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

A few showers, cold for Friday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures this morning are likely the warmest we will be today as a cold front arrives through the morning. Isolated showers will be with us through early evening, but most of the day is dry. Temperatures will fall through the day so that we are in the middle 50s this afternoon and quickly plummet to the upper 30s tomorrow morning. Temperatures struggle back to the middle 50s on Saturday with the mountains potentially staying in the 40s. Sunshine returns in full force Sunday, after our frosty start, to begin a warming trend that will last until our next cold front Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Cold start, mild finish for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Clear skies and frigid temperatures to start this morning. Frost Advisory is set to expire at 9am and temperatures will warm back towards 60 today with the ample sunshine. It will be breezy, but we will be warm enough for that to not impact our feels like temperature. Warmer tonight as some clouds pass by with us warming through midweek as highs return to 70 by Wednesday. Our next cold front gets here Thursday morning to bring rain showers and cool us back down into next weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

North Hills School District votes to discontinue Indian chief logo

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The North Hills School District voted Thursday night to discontinue using its Indian chief logo while retaining the Indians name for athletic teams. In the resolution, the school district said it would "work with a graphic artist to establish district logos and images for school district usage beginning with the 2023-24 school year."
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Here is a list of Week 6 games in the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Mount Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward. Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair. Montour at Central Valley. Belle Vernon...
GREENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy