Registration open for BPS parent transportation program

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Buffalo Public Schools opened registration Monday for a new pilot program where parents can be reimbursed for taking their children to school. One board member is not convinced, while a parent leader says it's only part of the solution to the bus driver shortage.

"At the end of the day, any difference that it can make counts," says Sam Radford of We The Parents. Radford says thousands of children are standing at bus stops waiting for buses that come late or not at all, and are coming home in the early evening hours.

Radford says that's only part of the solution. He believes the district going to a 3 bell system will solve the bus driver shortage matter. "That complete solution does not only get every child, every child to school to everyday on time, but it also decreases the amount of time that the child was on the bus from an hour every day to 30 minutes," explains Radford. That would have to be approved by the Buffalo Teachers Federation.

Buffalo School Board member Larry Scott isn't impressed with the idea. "I remain unconvinced that this is going to truly help those that need it most. And that we are going to end up just paying those parents that are are already transporting their kids with their own transportation," says Scott, fearing he will see limited to no impact in freeing up bus drivers and bosses to transport those kids that don't have their own transportation. "I'm waiting for those results to kind of see the analysis from our transportation department to see what the breakdown is, I think that's going to be very telling when we see who is going to be taking advantage of this program. And if any impact will be had upon all of our drivers and bosses that we currently have running," adds Scott.

Scott says he has an additional concern. He believes BPS doesn't have the infrastructure to handle the program. "Our infrastructure around our buildings cannot accommodate the traffic that we already have been dropping kids off and picking them up at the end of the day," explains Scott. "I have heard from some parents as well, indicating concern that if there is an increase in cars that are picking up and dropping off that it's going to create even more disorganization. disruptiveness and potentially a concern with safety."

The program is limited to the first 1.500 parents who sign up. Those parents will receive 62.5 cents per mile. Parents who sign up after the 1,500 limit will be put on a waiting list.