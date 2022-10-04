West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, October 4th 2022

Canada-based Electrovaya Inc. will bring 250 jobs to Chautauqua County, according to Business First. The maker of lithium-ion batteries plans a move to the former Acu-Rite site in the Town of Ellicott. Once fully operational, Electrovaya will manufacture lithium-ion cells, modules and components to make batteries.

The Dipson Theatres at Eastern Hills Mall is closing. Business First notes that employees there have been offered roles at other Dipson sites.

Katie Campos will serve as the inaugural Executive Director for the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy. The Board of Directors announcing she will start Monday, October 31st.

A national program focused on early childhood development is coming to Blasdell. The HealthySteps program will be incorporated into pediatric care at Neighborhood Health Center's Blasdell location. Neighborhood Health Center is the first health center in Western New York to implement the program.