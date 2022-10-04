Am I registered to vote in Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas has a major election coming up in November, but before voters can head to the polls, they must be registered to vote.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11.

Residents who want to vote can check online to see if they’re registered. Registering to vote online in Texas, however, is not an option, but you can find the application online , print it out and mail it to your local election office.

Eligibility to register to vote

Must be a United States citizen;

Must be a resident of the county where you submit the application;

Must be at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

You can update your address or change your name on your voter registration online . The deadline to do so before the November election is also Oct. 11.

The in-person early voting period in Texas starts Oct. 24 and lasts until Nov. 4. If you’re voting by mail, the final day to apply is Oct. 28.

