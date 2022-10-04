ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Am I registered to vote in Texas?

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yz29o_0iL74sU700

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas has a major election coming up in November, but before voters can head to the polls, they must be registered to vote.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11.

Residents who want to vote can check online to see if they’re registered. Registering to vote online in Texas, however, is not an option, but you can find the application online , print it out and mail it to your local election office.

Eligibility to register to vote

  • Must be a United States citizen;
  • Must be a resident of the county where you submit the application;
  • Must be at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
  • You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
  • You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Important dates to remember about voter registration, mail ballots ahead of Texas election

You can update your address or change your name on your voter registration online . The deadline to do so before the November election is also Oct. 11.

The in-person early voting period in Texas starts Oct. 24 and lasts until Nov. 4. If you’re voting by mail, the final day to apply is Oct. 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Nexstar Media Inc
KXAN

Trump super PAC reserves millions in airtime in key states

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is finally opening his checkbook, reserving millions of dollars in airtime for ads to bolster his endorsed candidates in key midterm races just one month before Election Day. Trump’s newly-formed MAGA Inc. super PAC will begin airing ads Saturday in Nevada,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Brooklyn Lassiter

Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion

The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KXAN

Judge won’t block Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Phoenix on Friday refused to put on hold her order requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pending an appeal. U.S. District...
ARIZONA STATE
KXAN

KXAN

57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy