Read full article on original website
Related
myhorrynews.com
Turnovers, penalties doom Green Sea Floyds in loss to Lamar
Turnovers have been an Achilles heel for Green Sea Floyds all season. Friday night was no different as the Trojans dropped their fifth straight game, falling 34-19 to Lamar. “Our kids played hard. We played as hard as we could play,” Trojans head coach Joey Price said. “We had a great week of practice. We came in with what we thought was a great game plan. They have good players and our guys stood up to them. But we gave up five touchdowns.”
myhorrynews.com
Chiefs show flashes of program's future firepower in loss to West Florence
North Myrtle Beach showed flashes of the program's future firepower on Friday night against West Florence. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, those flashes came in a 41-17 loss to the No. 3 ranked team in Class 4A. Playing at home for the first time in over a month, North Myrtle Beach...
myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest outlasts Conway in overtime
Carolina Forest and Conway played a largely uneventful first half Friday night at Panthers Stadium, aside from one touchdown, a couple long passes and a multitude of penalties on both teams. But things are seldom uneventful when the two rivals clash. So the second half – and overtime – was...
myhorrynews.com
Dillon hands Aynor second region loss
DILLON | Dillon again showed its region dominance in a 55-6 rout of Aynor Friday. Coming off a loss to Manning, the Blue Jackets struggled early against the No. 2-ranked team in Class 3A. Dillon scored on their second play, giving them a 6-0 lead at the 11:26 mark of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myhorrynews.com
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games
Socastee (2-4, 0-1) at St. James (4-3, 1-0) Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3; www.team1prep.com/sc; WPDE 15.2. Last meeting | Socastee 24, St. James 3 (2021) About the game | With so much on the line in terms of a playoff berth in an already heated rivalry game, these two teams might each come out of the gate with some extra adrenaline. The two experienced head coaches, then, may try to calm everyone down with their running games. For Socastee, that’s been a combination of Caden O’Keefe and quarterback Quadir Scott, while St. James will counter with Markey Faulkner and Issiah Brown, not to mention junior quarterback Connor Schwalm. Since neither of these teams has been prone to giving up many passing yards, the Battle of 707 could quickly turn into a battle of the trenches. If that’s the case, a relatively conservative approach could lead to a close game.
myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest survives Conway
Carolina Forest defeated Conway 28-27 in overtime. Carolina Forest stopped Conway's two-point conversion attempt to secure a 28-27 overtime win.
myhorrynews.com
Hartsville overwhelms Myrtle Beach in blowout
HARTSVILLE | Hartsville’s drubbing of Myrtle Beach Friday wasn’t the most lopsided loss of Mickey Wilson’s head coaching career. But it wasn’t any less ugly. “It was a tough night all the way around,” Wilson said after the 82-42 defeat at Kellytown Stadium. Not once...
myhorrynews.com
Why Coastal Carolina won't receive style points while remaining undefeated against ULM
It wasn’t pretty, in keeping with most of Coastal Carolina’s wins this season. It was even uglier than most. But Coastal Carolina managed to hold off Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night despite committing 13 penalties and being shut out in the second half by what is statistically the worst scoring defense in the Sun Belt Conference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myhorrynews.com
Loris overcomes injury, miscues to pull away from Waccamaw
Behind the strong play of backup quarterback Jackson Graham and linebacker/tight end Cameron Faircloth, Loris pulled away from Waccamaw late to pick up a key 28-10 region win Friday. After the Lions' starting quarterback Jackson Huff suffered an injury early in the second quarter, Graham guided the Lions offense. "Jackson...
myhorrynews.com
What you need to know about CCU vs. ULM, including why the Chants feel so disrespected
CONWAY | Will this be the week Coastal Carolina doesn’t have to sweat out a win?. The Chanticleers (5-0) have made every game exciting this season regardless of the competition. They have trailed in the second half of four of their five games and needed a touchdown with 38...
myhorrynews.com
Surfs up: Adaptive surfers come together for one final time in 2022
Jessica Cody watched her son wash through the waves in disbelief. She never imagined 14-year-old Christian, the same boy who was born prematurely, who endured a stroke in before he was born, whose brain suffered so much damage, would be surfing. “This was like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the Kentucky mother...
myhorrynews.com
Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach
The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean Lakes Campground and Triad residents reeling from Ian's impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Damage from hurricane Ian spread far and wide, some people in the Triad got hit twice. The storm brought flooding and storm surge to coastal vacation homes, then brought downed trees to our area. Heather Brooks lives in High Point. Brooks was at her family's...
myhorrynews.com
George Walter Taylor was an Air Force veteran and heavy equipment operator
LORIS-Funeral services for George Walter Taylor, 79, will be held Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. in Glendale Baptist Church with Pastor Fred Holmes officiating. Committal services will be held in Twin City Memorial Gardens. Mr. Taylor passed away Oct. 5 at his home. Born Feb. 23, 1943 in Whiteville, N.C.,...
WMBF
Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend
Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
myhorrynews.com
Billy Wayne Smal served his church and his community
LORIS-A memorial service for Billy Wayne Small, 83, will be held Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel. Private committal services will be held at a later date. Mr. Small passed away Oct. 4 in Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, N.C. Born April 16, 1939 in Loris,...
New Publix in Market Common area nearly finished, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is nearly finished, according to officials with the City of Myrtle Beach. The new location will be located along Coventry Boulevard across from South Strand Hospital. The city officials said final inspections have been called and once completed and […]
myhorrynews.com
Loris Bog-Off 5K organizers hope for larger crowd at 'family friendly' race
Organizers of the Loris Bog-Off 5K are hoping for an even better crowd of runners this year. “Last year we had 86,” said Ashley Cowan, interim director of Horry County Parks and Recreation. The inaugural run in 2021 took the place of the original “Chicken Run” through downtown Loris,...
WMBF
SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Horry County early Saturday. Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Wayside Road, just north of Conway. Miller said a 2018 Ford...
Comments / 0