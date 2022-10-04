Socastee (2-4, 0-1) at St. James (4-3, 1-0) Broadcast | WSEA-FM, 100.3; www.team1prep.com/sc; WPDE 15.2. Last meeting | Socastee 24, St. James 3 (2021) About the game | With so much on the line in terms of a playoff berth in an already heated rivalry game, these two teams might each come out of the gate with some extra adrenaline. The two experienced head coaches, then, may try to calm everyone down with their running games. For Socastee, that’s been a combination of Caden O’Keefe and quarterback Quadir Scott, while St. James will counter with Markey Faulkner and Issiah Brown, not to mention junior quarterback Connor Schwalm. Since neither of these teams has been prone to giving up many passing yards, the Battle of 707 could quickly turn into a battle of the trenches. If that’s the case, a relatively conservative approach could lead to a close game.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO