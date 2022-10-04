ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Comments / 0

Related
guitar.com

Joe Bonamassa’s signature Epiphone is based on the ES-335 heard on his first solo album

The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1962 ES-335 is based on the hollow-body that the blues icon played on his first solo record – and subsequently sold to fund a move to Los Angeles. It took nearly 17 years for Bonamassa to be reunited with the guitar – the new signature is said to be a “faithful recreation” of the Gibson ES-335 heard on the 1996 album A New Day Yesterday.
ENTERTAINMENT
guitar.com

“It’s a weird kind of public therapy, writing songs”: A.A. Williams on self-discovery, merging guitar and cello, and her new album

When A.A. Williams brought home her first guitar – an abandoned Tele found on the side of the road, accompanied by a note reading ‘Please take me, just needs work’ – she had no idea what she was doing. The cello was her primary instrument and most of her working hours were spent immersed in the world of classical music. She picked up the guitar out of intrigue, not out of a pressing desire to shred.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Kennedy
Person
Mark Tremonti
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Derek Trucks
Person
Larry Carlton
Person
Eric Gales
guitar.com

Guns N’ Roses’ Illusion box set has 63 unreleased tracks and a new version of November Rain

Guns N’ Roses have announced a massive 97-track Use Your Illusion I & II album set that will feature 63 unreleased songs – including a new version of November Rain. Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxe includes previously unreleased songs and videos alongside newly remastered versions of both albums, high-resolution transfers form the original analogue masters.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Guns N’ Roses release live video for You Could Be Mine from 1991 show at the Ritz Theatre

Guns N’ Roses have released an official live video of their track You Could Be Mine from their 1991 show at New York’s Ritz Theatre. The video was released on the official Guns N’ Roses Youtube channel on October 7, and was taken from the band’s upcoming Use Your Illusion I & II boxset, which will contain newly remastered editions of both albums alongside an archive of live videos and rare cuts from that era.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy