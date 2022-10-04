Read full article on original website
Man arrested after woman dies in dog attack
A man has been arrested and five American bulldogs have been destroyed after a woman died following a dog attack, police have said.The 65-year-old woman died at the scene of the attack at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday afternoon.A Merseyside Police spokesman said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control and was in custody.Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, were handed over and have since been humanely destroyedMerseyside PoliceThe spokesman added: “Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, were handed over and have since been humanely...
ohmymag.co.uk
Five dogs are put down following a deadly attack on a woman
Five American bulldogs have been put down after they mauled a woman in her home in Merseyside, England. This isn't the first fatal attack of its kind in the UK this year, raising questions about the breed. Attacked by five American Bulldogs. Merseyside Police were called at 4.25pm on Monday,...
BBC
