Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Russian media: President Putin calls the Kerch Bridge attack a “terrorist act” carried out by Ukraine’s special services
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian media: President Putin calls the Kerch Bridge attack a “terrorist act” carried out by Ukraine’s special services. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Official in one of four Russia-annexed regions in Ukraine announces a partial evacuation of civilians
MOSCOW (AP) — Official in one of four Russia-annexed regions in Ukraine announces a partial evacuation of civilians. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Russia’s Putin tightens security for Kerch Bridge and energy infrastructure near Crimea, puts security service in charge
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Putin tightens security for Kerch Bridge and energy infrastructure near Crimea, puts security service in charge. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Projection indicates Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is headed for re-election, will avoid runoff vote
VIENNA (AP) — Projection indicates Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is headed for re-election, will avoid runoff vote. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia kills 17 as Zelensky condemns ‘absolute evil’
At least 17 people have been killed and dozens wounded after Russian missiles hit residential blocks and houses in an overnight attack condemned as “absolute evil” by Ukraine’s president.The missiles struck buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region, one of four regions that Russia announced it had annexed this month following illegal referendums. However, the city of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control.At least one tower block caved in after the missile strike – completely destroying several storeys of apartments. Around 20 houses and numerous highrise buildings also suffered damage.More than 40 people have been hospitalised as a result of the attack,...
Trump news - live: Trump brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’ after only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump DC rally
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Scholz's Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany
BERLIN — (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left party won a German state election Sunday in which the environmentalist Greens and the far-right made gains as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter, projections showed. Scholz's Social Democrats, whose nationwide polling has been...
WTOP
How close is Maryland’s governor to making a bid for the White House?
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is no stranger to the national stage, but how close is he to making a White House bid?. Hogan took part in the Politics and Eggs stop in New Hampshire and told attendees he wants to be “in position” for a possible run for president in 2024.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
EU nations: Migrant departures should be stopped abroad
PAPHOS, Cyprus (AP) — Several Mediterranean nations said Saturday the European Union’s border agency Frontex needs to work inside third countries to stop smugglers from endangering the lives of migrants by sending them off to Europe on risky boat trips. Top officials from Spain, Greece, Italy, Malta and...
Comments / 0