In social studies, we did an Explorers Simulation to learn about early Explorers in American History. Our Explorers Simulation is where we roll dice, have fun, and make good and bad choices. I admit, we are a little goofy (even the teachers are a little goofy too), but we can also be serious. We don’t have to memorize what we have done in the simulation because we get to record it on paper. We also get to have cool different names. For example, my name was Miles Cortes. We love to learn because the teachers work hard to make it fun. In summary, it’s basically a history lesson but turned into a game.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO