Living Planet Aquarium Visits 2nd Grade
The Living Planet Aquarium came to the 2nd grade classes in September! The students learned all about the rainforest habitat, the animals that live there, and the things we use every day that come from the rainforest. They also got to see some super cool animals!
4th Grade Learns about Energy
4th grade has been learning about energy in science. Today, they got to make their own Rube Goldberg machines to show what they've learned about energy transfers!
4th Grade Field Trip - Camp Floyd
Last week our 4th graders were able to go on a fun field trip to Camp Floyd. They got to go to pioneer school, make candles and bricks, learned about the Pony Express, visited an old Inn and more! It was so much fun!
American Heritage Assembly in 4th Grade
Fourth grade had the opportunity to participate in an America Heritage assembly!
Student Council Conference @ BYU
Members of MGMS Student Council traveled to BYU with their illustrious leader Mr. Gappmayer. At this conference students listened to amazing speakers talk about how to be good leaders for their school and their community. The students had an amazing time and even won the sticker contest (tied with two other schools) by collecting a sticker from every school that was in attendance at the conference.
College Application Week is in Full Swing
The ALC College Application week is in full swing this week. Ms. Grant has gone to a lot of work to ensure that the seniors here at the ALC will be well informed with information about colleges. There are tables set up across the front entry of the school, with...
Career Nights at ALC
Nebo School District, the Advanced Learning Center and UVU are excited to announce several upcoming career nights for students and parents. Come join ALC and UVU professors and staff as we 'Explore the possibilities, discover possible careers, promising jobs, and earning potential associated with Engineering and Mechatronics.'. All events will...
Johnny Appleseed Visits East Meadows
First Grade celebrated Johnny Appleseed on Friday, September 30th. The students were thrilled meeting Johnny in our classrooms.
New Teacher - Kara Mikesell
We are so excited to welcome Kara Mikesell to our math team here at Salem Jr. High. She received her bachelor's degree from BYU and her master's degree from SUU. She taught elementary school for 6 years and then taught online classes to adults for 8 1/2 years. Mrs. Mikesell lives in Payson with her husband and their four children. She LOVES to bake, garden, read, and watch movies with my family. Mrs. Mikesell collects many things, salt and pepper shakers, and rocks...too many rocks :-).
Explorers Simulation
In social studies, we did an Explorers Simulation to learn about early Explorers in American History. Our Explorers Simulation is where we roll dice, have fun, and make good and bad choices. I admit, we are a little goofy (even the teachers are a little goofy too), but we can also be serious. We don’t have to memorize what we have done in the simulation because we get to record it on paper. We also get to have cool different names. For example, my name was Miles Cortes. We love to learn because the teachers work hard to make it fun. In summary, it’s basically a history lesson but turned into a game.
October Teacher Munchies Sign-Ups
Here is the link for the sign up to bring cookies to our October Teacher Munchies. Thanks for all the support!. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B0B4CAEA62CA0F94-monthly5.
Nebo School District Accreditation 2022
Nebo School District will be going through its first district-wide accreditation beginnng in October. Watch the video below for more information:
September Falcons SOAR Assembly
Our Top Claw Award recognizes our staff members that are going above and beyond to make a difference in our school. Congratulations to Mrs. Slater, our secretary, Mrs. Weakley, an ISC Technician, Mrs. Covington, our Resource teacher, and Mrs. Lundell, our Intervention Teacher. Our Top Flyer Award is given to...
What is a WIG?
Watch some of our Barnett students explain how WIGs help us reach our academic potential as a school!
PTA Direct Donation - School Mascot!
We are halfway through our PTA Direct Donation Fundraiser and wanted to send a reminder to send back your child's envelope or get online to pay!! https://sierrabonita.memberhub.com/store. We are excited to get a school Mascot costume this year for our school and have great plans to use "Andy" a lot throughout the year in school activities. Also this fundraiser helps us support and be able to do all of our PTA sponsor activities and things for the teachers as well throughout the year!
October 2022 Nebo PEAK Award Winners
Nebo School District wants to showcase our Positive Energy and Kind employees. PEAK Awards are nominated by patrons and recognized by the Superintendent Staff and Nebo School Board of Education. The award is administered by the Communications and Community Relations Department. Courtney Packard, Counselor, Maple Mountain High. Nominated by: Katy...
LIFT Recognition
As students set goals and “do the reps” for the LIFT (Life in Future Training) program, they get their pictures taken and are placed on bulletin board. If you aren't sure what LIFT is, ask your student!. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents...
Ashland University to provide two semiconductor-related projects ASHLAND — Ashland University has entered into a partnership with 10 other Ohio higher education institutions that will develop semiconductor career programs by providing training programs. The project, titled Ohio TechNet Northeast Ohio Semiconductor Workforce Consortium, is being led by Lorain County Community College. In conjunction with...
Nebo School District Offers Internships to High School Students
Nebo School District offers various internships. Oaklee Giles from Spanish Fork High School is interning with Cynthia Loreen's fourth-grade class at Brockbank Elementary. Oaklee is motivated to learn more about becoming a teacher. She became eligible for an internship in education by taking any of the following classes at her high school: Child Development, Early Childhood Education, Teaching as a Profession, or Teacher Education at the ALC. Oaklee says "I love spending time with the class. They are so fun and can light up your day!" Mrs Loreen said "Oaklee is amazing!"
Kindergarten Explores Their Senses!
Mrs. Lowe's class has been learning about their five senses, apples and fall. They used their five senses to explore various types of apples. While they couldn't decide which one was best, they all agreed that apples are tasty!. #TaylorTigers #TaylorElementary #ROAR #ManyTigersOneROAR #TaylorTraditions #TaylorMeansFamily #riseup #BeenHereSince1866 #BeKindToOneAnother #DiscoverPowerWithin #NeboHero...
