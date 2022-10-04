ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Trojan

Jones got everyone tellin’ they momma

It was a brisk night waiting in line at the Echo, but things were starting to heat up inside in anticipation of Topaz Jones performing on Tuesday. While it wasn’t packed to the brim initially, people would trickle in as the night progressed. The show kicked off at 7...
Daily Trojan

L.A. screenings to celebrate Halloween

The leaves are falling, everyone is drinking pumpkin spice lattes and it’s sweater weather. Ah, it finally feels like fall… just kidding. It’s still 90 degrees in Los Angeles, and I haven’t yet had the opportunity to wear a turtleneck. But that doesn’t mean we Angelenos can’t gaslight ourselves into thinking it’s fall. Since we can’t go apple-picking or jump into a big pile of leaves, we rely on movies to get us into the spooky season vibe. So grab your friends and head out to these Halloween movie screenings happening all throughout the month:
Daily Trojan

University grant advances sustainability innovation

The University announced Monday that they received an $8.8 million grant that will support sustainability research initiatives. The grant — composed of settlement funds from a 2016 class-action lawsuit — will support the USC Urban Trees Initiative, USC Energy Institute and the USC Dornsife Microbial Greenhouse Gas Consumption Research Center.
Daily Trojan

LAHSA releases 2022 Homeless Count

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2022 Homeless Count, which show a slight uptick of homelessness in Los Angeles. As the first city-wide Homeless Count conducted since 2020, the results suggest that homelessness may be rising more slowly than in previous years. At the time...
Daily Trojan

Trojans going for sixth season win against Washington State

After beating the Arizona State Sun Devils 42-25 at home last Saturday, the Trojans will look to secure another victory at home against the Washington State Cougars. In last season’s meeting between the two teams, USC beat Washington State 45-14, and entering Saturday’s game, the Trojans have a 63-10-4 all-time record against the Cougars.
