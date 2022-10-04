ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KMBC.com

Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Shots fired at Kansas City FBI agents during investigation

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after an incident at a rural home southeast of Kansas City. Early Friday, members of the FBI had a lawful presence at a home in the 30,000 Block of U.S. 65 Highway in Warsaw, Missouri regarding an ongoing federal investigation, according to a statement from agency.
KMBC.com

Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
Salina Post

KC-area business owners charged with wiring drug money to Mexico

KANSAS CITY – The owners of three money wiring businesses in the Kansas City metropolitan area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin, and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico.
KSNT News

Man at center of Topeka murder case, shooting rampage booked into jail

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The man captured by police following a shooting rampage across Topeka that ended in the downtown area has been booked into jail. According to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Eric Dwayne Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri was booked at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was previoulsy being held […]
TOPEKA, KS

