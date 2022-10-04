Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
KCTV 5
Kansas City man charged with federal crime in connection with shooting death of off-duty firefighter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man whose firearm was used to shoot and kill an off-duty firefighter has been charged in federal court. A statement from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office indicated Ja’Von L. Taylor was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
kcur.org
Two brothers found a home for artisanal Mexican garments in Kansas City's Crossroads
A handmade Mexican garment company led by brothers Jonathan and Joseph Garvey is quickly making the leap from First Friday pop up to Crossroads storefront — announcing the debut of a permanent home for the shop next week. Pancho’s Blanket — which partners with artisans in Tlaxcala, Mexico, to...
LJWORLD
At hearing in attempted murder case, witness describes pulling woman from frigid water after car goes into Lone Star Lake
When Monique Jaimez and her wife, Jenna Bloom, were driving at Lone Star Lake in February of 2021, they stumbled upon a bizarre scene: a sedan nose-deep in the partially frozen lake and a woman in the water screaming for help. Jaimez testified on Friday in Douglas County District Court...
Kansas City, Missouri, construction worker dies in hit-and-run crash on I-49
A Kansas City, Missouri, construction worker died in an overnight hit-and-run crash on northbound Interstate 49 in Peculiar, Missouri.
Kansas City police say man shot at landlord following eviction
Kansas City police are in a standoff near West 98th and Ward Parkway after a man shot a gun at a former landlord following an eviction.
1 dead in semi crash Friday in Johnson County, Kansas
A 75-year-old man died in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck Friday in Johnson County, Kansas.
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
Shots fired at Kansas City FBI agents during investigation
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after an incident at a rural home southeast of Kansas City. Early Friday, members of the FBI had a lawful presence at a home in the 30,000 Block of U.S. 65 Highway in Warsaw, Missouri regarding an ongoing federal investigation, according to a statement from agency.
Neighbors remember 2 South American researchers killed in Kansas City
The deaths of two researchers from the Stowers Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, is shocking many across international borders.
Early morning shooting leaves two people dead in Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot and killed outside a home early Friday morning.
KMBC.com
Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
KC-area business owners charged with wiring drug money to Mexico
KANSAS CITY – The owners of three money wiring businesses in the Kansas City metropolitan area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin, and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico.
Man shot to death Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment
Kansas City, Kansas, police found a man shot to death Tuesday afternoon in an apartment. The incident happened in the 400 block of Troup Avenue.
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
KCTV 5
Trial date set for mother whose toddler son was found dead, had drugs in his system
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City charged in connection with the death of her son has had her trial date set. Michaela Chism, accused of first-degree child endangerment (involving drugs), will appear before jury trial Dec. 19. A probable cause document stated someone called the Kansas City Police...
Man charged for possession of weapon used to allegedly kill KCMO firefighter
A man has been charged for possessing a weapon that was allegedly used to kill an off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter.
Man at center of Topeka murder case, shooting rampage booked into jail
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The man captured by police following a shooting rampage across Topeka that ended in the downtown area has been booked into jail. According to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Eric Dwayne Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri was booked at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was previoulsy being held […]
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
