Kansas State

KSN.com

Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Liberal, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
kscj.com

NOEM DISAPPOINTED BY TYSON DAKOTA DUNES DECISION

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS RELEASED A STATEMENT ABOUT TYSON FOODS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE ITS DAKOTA DUNES HEADQUARTERS. NOEM SAYS THEY ARE DISAPPOINTED TO LEARN ABOUT THIS NEWS WEDNESDAY, BUT WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH TYSON ON THE JOBS THAT REMAIN IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES. THE...
AGRICULTURE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kris Kobach
Person
Donald Trump
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota border patrol agents stop smuggling attempt

WARROAD, Minn. -- Border patrol agents in northern Minnesota stopped a smuggling attempt in late September, officials said. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent learned on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry near Roseau. The agent found one car at a gas station in Grygla, while the other car had already left the scene. The officer learned that one of the migrants was a citizen of Great Britain and the other three were from Ireland. The CBP says they were all unlawfully in the U.S. and were taken into custody.The next day, another border patrol agent found the other car at a restaurant in Bemidji. The agent found eight migrants - seven from Great Britain and one Irish citizen - and determined they had unlawfully entered the U.S. The migrants and cars were taken to the Warroad Port of Entry for processing.
WARROAD, MN
Thrillist

Everywhere Cannabis Legalization Is on the Ballot in November

Hungry for more midterms reading? We’ve got you covered. Ahead of the November 8, 2022 election, we’ve got voter guides covering state and local races in 16 cities plus details on everything from everywhere issues like abortion access and climate change action are on the ballot to how to ensure you are registered to vote. Head to Thrillist’s midterm elections hub page for more.
MARYLAND STATE
KSNT News

Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
wrhsbluestreak.com

Haunted places in Kansas

In Kansas there is a town called Stull and it is rumored to have a pretty scary background. In Stull, a group of residents would go to church in a stone building, instead of praising god they would worship satan. In the basement there was a stairwell that was rumored...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KANSAS STATE

