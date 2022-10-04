Read full article on original website
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly administration weighs-in on marijuana pardons, legalization
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed-in on President Joe Biden’s recent decision to pardon past federal simple weed violations. 27 News reached out to the Kelly’s office regarding Biden’s Thursday announcement where he said that he will order his administration to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Brianna […]
KSN.com
Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
How federal drug reclassification could impact Oklahoma’s marijuana industry
Removing marijuana from the Schedule 1 list of drugs at a federal level could bring more opportunities for licensed marijuana businesses in Oklahoma.
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent poll in Dallas, it showed Governor Greg Abbott had a sizable lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. But this recent poll showed O’Rourke had a commanding lead.
kscj.com
NOEM DISAPPOINTED BY TYSON DAKOTA DUNES DECISION
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS RELEASED A STATEMENT ABOUT TYSON FOODS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE ITS DAKOTA DUNES HEADQUARTERS. NOEM SAYS THEY ARE DISAPPOINTED TO LEARN ABOUT THIS NEWS WEDNESDAY, BUT WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH TYSON ON THE JOBS THAT REMAIN IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES. THE...
Former Kansas City police chief hired as consultant for another Missouri city
Former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith was hired to consult with St. Joseph, Missouri's city council and help find its next police chief.
Northern Minnesota border patrol agents stop smuggling attempt
WARROAD, Minn. -- Border patrol agents in northern Minnesota stopped a smuggling attempt in late September, officials said. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent learned on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry near Roseau. The agent found one car at a gas station in Grygla, while the other car had already left the scene. The officer learned that one of the migrants was a citizen of Great Britain and the other three were from Ireland. The CBP says they were all unlawfully in the U.S. and were taken into custody.The next day, another border patrol agent found the other car at a restaurant in Bemidji. The agent found eight migrants - seven from Great Britain and one Irish citizen - and determined they had unlawfully entered the U.S. The migrants and cars were taken to the Warroad Port of Entry for processing.
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
Thrillist
Everywhere Cannabis Legalization Is on the Ballot in November
Hungry for more midterms reading? We’ve got you covered. Ahead of the November 8, 2022 election, we’ve got voter guides covering state and local races in 16 cities plus details on everything from everywhere issues like abortion access and climate change action are on the ballot to how to ensure you are registered to vote. Head to Thrillist’s midterm elections hub page for more.
Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Washington Examiner
Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
Wichita Eagle
He was ‘very calm’ when he won huge in Missouri lottery. But the calm didn’t last
A man stopped along a highway and picked up a lottery ticket from a convenience store in Missouri. Sitting alone in his car, the Bates City man, who was not publicly identified, began to scratch off the ticket, Missouri lottery officials said in a news release on Oct. 3. “I...
The five richest people in Missouri, and how much they’re worth
Five of America's wealthiest people call Missouri home, according to a Forbes list.
wrhsbluestreak.com
Haunted places in Kansas
In Kansas there is a town called Stull and it is rumored to have a pretty scary background. In Stull, a group of residents would go to church in a stone building, instead of praising god they would worship satan. In the basement there was a stairwell that was rumored...
Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
