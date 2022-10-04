ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

1070 KHMO-AM

Harvest Moon Reaches Its Peak Over Missouri & Illinois Sunday

If you're a fan of sky wonders, keep an eye on the moon as it's only gonna get better as the harvest moon reaches its peak this Sunday night, October 9. Farmer's Almanac mentions that the full moon on Sunday, October 9, 2022 is a harvest moon. It says "this full Moon came to be called the full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead."
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets

I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
ARKANSAS STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date

(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

