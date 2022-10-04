Read full article on original website
Jeff City Airbnb Features Maybe the Best Private Pool in Missouri
If pools are your priority when seeking some relaxation time, boy have I found a Missouri place for you. It's a villa in Jefferson City and it just might have the best private pool in Missouri. Where to start? How about the more than 6,000 square foot relaxation space in...
See Inside a Massive $15 Million Dollar Missouri Horse Ranch
If I had horses (or I was a horse), this is the kind of place I would daydream about. It's a massive $15 million dollar horse ranch that's located in Missouri and it has every luxury you could possibly imagine. This is the Double Down Ranch in Cassville, Missouri as...
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
Harvest Moon Reaches Its Peak Over Missouri & Illinois Sunday
If you're a fan of sky wonders, keep an eye on the moon as it's only gonna get better as the harvest moon reaches its peak this Sunday night, October 9. Farmer's Almanac mentions that the full moon on Sunday, October 9, 2022 is a harvest moon. It says "this full Moon came to be called the full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead."
The Internet’s #1 Best Place You Can Live in Missouri for 2022
Would you trust the internet to advise you on the best place to live? If you answer yes, there is one community you should call home in Missouri for 2022. After I share some facts, let's see if you're compelled to fill up the moving truck. I must confess that...
Willy Wonka? – A Missouri Woman Just Caught a Rare Golden Crappie
There are fish stories and then there are FISH STORIES. This is that second one. A Missouri woman just caught a rare golden crappie. There's no word if she won a ticket to a chocolate factory or not though. The Missouri Department of Conservation just shared this neato golden fish...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
Pratt Tribune
Grab all the fish you want while they’re still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. On Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
KMOV
MoDOT worker who survived work zone crash fired from department, still unable to work
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri highway worker who suffered severe injuries in a deadly work zone crash was just fired by the Missouri Department of Transportation, all while he still can’t work and is on disability leave. Michael Brown was the only MoDOT employee on the crew who...
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show ‘Snapped’
The latest episode of Oxygen's true-crime series, "Snapped," features April Quick, sentenced for killing her boyfriend in Missouri.
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
A city in Missouri made the Best Places to Visit in October list
October is here and that means haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and fall vacations? Yes, a travel website put together a list of the best places to travel to this fall and one city in Missouri makes the list, and for good reason too... According to the travel website called explorenowornever.com,...
Did You Know at Least 24 Meteorites Have Been Found in Missouri?
We see meteors all the time flash across the sky in Missouri and Illinois, but how many reach the ground? More than you think as I can document at least 24 meteorites that have been found in Missouri alone. This space rock quest began purely out of curiosity. I frequently...
1070 KHMO-AM
