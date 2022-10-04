Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Sun Throws 2,00,000 km-Long Fiery Filament Towards Earth; Its Remains Likely to Spark Geomagnetic Storm on October 7-8
The last few months have been rather eventful for the Sun, what with randomly blowing up and shooting out coronal mass ejections. This week was no exception when the star of our solar system decided to spew out a 2,00,000 km-long filament of fire. And experts suspect the remains of this explosion could very well reach Earth this week.
