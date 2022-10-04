Meet the candidates: Lauer wants to improve addiction services

House District 49 challenger, Troutdale mayor, to bring 'East County mindset' to Salem

A state representative challenger wants to take on the "ugly and messy" conversations in Salem — from addiction services and mental health support to finding ways to fund the local community college.

Troutdale Mayor Randy Lauer is looking to commute to Salem to further his commitment of bringing change to East Multnomah County as the Republican nominee for House District 49. He will face incumbent Rep. Zach Hudson in the November general election.

"We need to come together instead of be divisive," Lauer said. "I felt our representation was not equal to what we deserved."

Lauer, 42, has spent two decades in city public works departments, managing drinking water, sewer, streets and parks. He and his wife also own a 3-46 GRIT CrossFit in Gresham. That unique perspective, having hands-on experience at City Hall, pushed him to seek elected office.

"I joined a council that was contentious, in-fighting," he said. "My goal was to bring a voice of reason and do my part to find rational solutions."

In 2016 he was elected to Troutdale City Council, and then in 2020 he won a race for mayor. But now, midway through his term, he realized more could be done.

"I feel a calling to serve at a greater level," Lauer said. "I tell people I can plan a Christmas tree lighting or a Saturday Market, but on real decisions I have almost zero power."

Lauer understands if elected he will be in the minority party in Salem, but is dedicated to reaching across party lines to find solutions to problems faced by all.

"You can't shut down conversations just because they are something you might not identify or agree with," he said. "I might be the party minority, new kid on the block, but I won't be in the corner with my head down."

He wants to take on the homelessness problem, citing the little positive momentum despite voters approving a Metro Affordable Housing Bond.

"They have been pushing this housing-first model for years," Lauer said. "Some are on the streets because of addiction, or mental health issues — that isn't being talked about as much as housing."

Lauer said the state should spend more on recovery programs and tools to allow folks to transition into permanent, stable housing. He is passionate about getting people help, even though it can be painful and difficult subjects to broach. He wants to introduce a bill to allow, in extreme cases, involuntary treatment, spurred by the death of a friend last year due to alcohol and drug addiction.

"Her parents called and asked me to help, and we tried our hardest, but right now a person experiencing that downward spiral has to be the one to ask for help," he said. "It can be messy, but we have to hold people accountable."

On the historic levels of crime across East Multnomah County, Lauer said the first step is being vocal supporters of law enforcement and emergency services. He also said more dollars and forest management is needed to better combat wildfires.

For safety along the Sandy River, which continues to have avoidable drownings every summer, he pointed to the American Medical Response lifeguards stationed at Glenn Otto Park, and how that partnership should be expanded up the river.

For parks and greenspace infrastructure, Lauer would advocate for cities like Troutdale.

"We can't forget about smaller communities, because they need that funding and grant opportunities to complete projects," he said. "Being adjacent to Portland, which takes the lion's share of public dollars, we need more help."

On women's reproductive rights, which was thrust into the national spotlight by the U.S. Supreme Court, Lauer breaks from his party line.

"I am a product of a pro-life mother, who immigrated from Guatemala and gave me up to adoption rather than abortion, but as a potential legislator with no medical experience I am no authority to tell people what they can and can't do with their bodies," he said. "I am a pro-choice person. That should be up to each person and their doctor."

Lauer touted the successes of Mt. Hood Community College and wants to create a stronger pipeline between local high schools. He is against tolling, though would consider fees placed along the river for those arriving to and from Washington. He also spoke against the parking passes at Multnomah Falls.

"People will vote for me because I bring that logical mindset to Salem," Lauer said. "I have the ability to think for myself and weigh the options and outcomes of a decision."

"I will do what is best for the community — not for my party or myself," he added.

