ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners host the Tigers in the season opener

9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0iL6zWci00

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (8-9, 3.64 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Tigers +147; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners open the season at home against the Detroit Tigers.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 44-34 in home games last season. The Mariners scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

INJURIES: Mariners: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (neck), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy