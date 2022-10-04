Mariners host the Tigers in the season opener

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (8-9, 3.64 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Tigers +147; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners open the season at home against the Detroit Tigers.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 44-34 in home games last season. The Mariners scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.

Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 1.1 home runs.

INJURIES: Mariners: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (neck), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.