Jeff City Airbnb Features Maybe the Best Private Pool in Missouri
If pools are your priority when seeking some relaxation time, boy have I found a Missouri place for you. It's a villa in Jefferson City and it just might have the best private pool in Missouri. Where to start? How about the more than 6,000 square foot relaxation space in...
See Inside a Massive $15 Million Dollar Missouri Horse Ranch
If I had horses (or I was a horse), this is the kind of place I would daydream about. It's a massive $15 million dollar horse ranch that's located in Missouri and it has every luxury you could possibly imagine. This is the Double Down Ranch in Cassville, Missouri as...
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
Harvest Moon Reaches Its Peak Over Missouri & Illinois Sunday
If you're a fan of sky wonders, keep an eye on the moon as it's only gonna get better as the harvest moon reaches its peak this Sunday night, October 9. Farmer's Almanac mentions that the full moon on Sunday, October 9, 2022 is a harvest moon. It says "this full Moon came to be called the full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead."
The Internet’s #1 Best Place You Can Live in Missouri for 2022
Would you trust the internet to advise you on the best place to live? If you answer yes, there is one community you should call home in Missouri for 2022. After I share some facts, let's see if you're compelled to fill up the moving truck. I must confess that...
Willy Wonka? – A Missouri Woman Just Caught a Rare Golden Crappie
There are fish stories and then there are FISH STORIES. This is that second one. A Missouri woman just caught a rare golden crappie. There's no word if she won a ticket to a chocolate factory or not though. The Missouri Department of Conservation just shared this neato golden fish...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
A city in Missouri made the Best Places to Visit in October list
October is here and that means haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and fall vacations? Yes, a travel website put together a list of the best places to travel to this fall and one city in Missouri makes the list, and for good reason too... According to the travel website called explorenowornever.com,...
A website claims they found the ‘Coolest’ Brewery in Missouri
There are dozens of great breweries in the Show-Me State, and one website set out the goal to find the "coolest" brewery in all of Missouri. Not only did they choose a big-time brewery, but one that has one of my favorite beers of all time. According to the travel...
A website says they found the Best Small Town in Illinois
What makes a small town special? Is it the people, the small businesses, the unique events held on the town squares? A website went out to rank the best of the best small towns in the US, and here is the town they say is the best small town in the Land of Lincoln.
A city in Illinois ranks #1 for Mental Wellness
Taking care of your mental health and your mental wellness is more important than ever before. Your mental wellness can be greatly affected by where you live and your surroundings. That's why it is exciting to see that the number 1 city in the US for mental wellness is right here in the Land of Lincoln.
The Largest and Oldest Flea Market in Missouri is a Short Drive
Going to garage sales and finding treasures is always fun, but there is something about a flea market that is special. One of the largest and oldest flea markets is a short drive from the Tri-States. Welcome to the Rutledge Flea Market, one of the bests that I have been...
One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois
Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Inside the Golden-Era NABISCO Mansion in Missouri For Sale
Built in the late 1800s for the commercial baker Lewis Dozier, the home is just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a price of history. This property is known as the NABISCO Mansion this home has been fully restored by the current owners who purchased the home 26 years ago. They didn't waste any money trying to bring this Gold-era home back to life. The basement is the coolest room in the entire home with a medieval-style feel you might think you're back in the 15th century.
Missouri Shelter Shares Video of 5 Poodles Saved from Puppy Mill
Puppy mills are a problem nationwide, but especially in Missouri it seems. There's a new video shared by a Missouri shelter of the miniature poodles they just saved from a puppy mill in the Show Me State. There's a reason why this video from the Great Plains SPCA in Missouri...
See a Deer Stand Called “The Tin Can” Available Now in Missouri
I'm not a sales person or a real estate maverick. That being said, I've found what I believe to be a very interesting tin building in Missouri that just happens to be available now if you are quite partial to seeing deer. Outcast Land just shared this new video on...
A Website Ranks Missouri as a Top 5 State for Turkey Hunting
In less than two months we will be gathering around the dining room tables with our families to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast. And if you are the type of person who wants to hunt down that prized bird for the main course this Thanksgiving then Missouri is the state for you according to one website.
