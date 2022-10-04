Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy highlights funding for preschool programs and announces first phase of universal preschool strategic plan
NEW JERSEY – To emphasize his ongoing commitment to the goal of universal preschool access throughout New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday joined public officials and educators at the Betty McElmon Elementary School in West Long Branch to highlight preschool funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) budget and release phase 1 of the New Jersey Strategic Plan for Preschool Expansion.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County proclaims October 2022 Blindness Awareness Month
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Director Tayfun Selen of the Morris County Board of County Commissioners Thursday delivered a framed proclamation declaring October 2022 “Blindness Awareness Month,” as he toured the Denville headquarters of Vision Loss Alliance of New Jersey. VLANJ President and CEO Bill Schuldt was on...
wrnjradio.com
Bill to temporarily allow single-use packaging for grocery home delivery services advances
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to improve grocery delivery service with the implementation of the single-use bag ban, the Senate Environment and Energy Committee Thursday advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Bob Smith and Senator Kristen Corrado that would allow grocery delivery services and their customers to choose from various new packaging options for grocery delivery, pickup, and curbside pickup.
wrnjradio.com
EPA recognizes WaterSense partners promoting water efficiency, cost-savings, including New Jersey American Water
NEW JERSEY — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) presented 34 awards to WaterSense partners today at the WaterSmart Innovations (WSI) Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada, to recognize their support of WaterSense and water efficiency in 2021. Together, WaterSense partners helped communities save a total of more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
New Oxford Furnace interpretive panel unveiled
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) -This year is the 281st year since the historic furnace in Oxford Township was built by Jonathan Robeson. The furnace ran, with a few years of down time, from 1741 when construction began until 1884 when it was blasted out for the final time. It is one of the three original colonial furnaces and the only to be built near the mines.
wrnjradio.com
1 dead after fiery crash on I-78 in Hunterdon County, state police say
TEWKSBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County late Friday morning, New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan said Saturday. The crash occurred at 6:09 a.m. on I-78 eastbound at milepost 24.8 in Tewksbury Township. A...
Comments / 0