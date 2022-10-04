ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy highlights funding for preschool programs and announces first phase of universal preschool strategic plan

NEW JERSEY – To emphasize his ongoing commitment to the goal of universal preschool access throughout New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday joined public officials and educators at the Betty McElmon Elementary School in West Long Branch to highlight preschool funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) budget and release phase 1 of the New Jersey Strategic Plan for Preschool Expansion.
EDUCATION
wrnjradio.com

Morris County proclaims October 2022 Blindness Awareness Month

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Director Tayfun Selen of the Morris County Board of County Commissioners Thursday delivered a framed proclamation declaring October 2022 “Blindness Awareness Month,” as he toured the Denville headquarters of Vision Loss Alliance of New Jersey. VLANJ President and CEO Bill Schuldt was on...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Bill to temporarily allow single-use packaging for grocery home delivery services advances

NEW JERSEY – In an effort to improve grocery delivery service with the implementation of the single-use bag ban, the Senate Environment and Energy Committee Thursday advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Bob Smith and Senator Kristen Corrado that would allow grocery delivery services and their customers to choose from various new packaging options for grocery delivery, pickup, and curbside pickup.
LIFESTYLE
wrnjradio.com

EPA recognizes WaterSense partners promoting water efficiency, cost-savings, including New Jersey American Water

NEW JERSEY — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) presented 34 awards to WaterSense partners today at the WaterSmart Innovations (WSI) Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada, to recognize their support of WaterSense and water efficiency in 2021. Together, WaterSense partners helped communities save a total of more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Building Science#Green Economy#Green Building#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Working Group
wrnjradio.com

New Oxford Furnace interpretive panel unveiled

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) -This year is the 281st year since the historic furnace in Oxford Township was built by Jonathan Robeson. The furnace ran, with a few years of down time, from 1741 when construction began until 1884 when it was blasted out for the final time. It is one of the three original colonial furnaces and the only to be built near the mines.
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy