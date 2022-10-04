Read full article on original website
249,600 sq. ft. building at 4400 Homerlee Ave. makes history in East Chicago
For the first time in 25 years, East Chicago has a brand-new building. Located at 4400 Homerlee Ave., this 249,600 sq. ft. building sits on 14.5 acres and features 20 expandable exterior docks, 35 trailer parking stalls, and 286 car parking stalls. Its proximity to Chicago, I-90 and I-80/94 expressways, and Walmart and FedEx distribution facilities make it a prime location for any company.
LCEA fosters Silos at Sanders’ Farm Merrillville Development
Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA) rolled back their sleeves and dug deep into helping the Town of Merrillville and Crow Industrial Holdings (CHI) bring the next Class A business park with close to $500 million investment and more than 2 million square feet under roof along Mississippi Street and I-65 fruition.
#1StudentNWI: Chesterton High School hosts Civil War camp
Chesterton High School (CHS) history teachers Robert DeRuntz and Anna Zervos hosted the annual Civil War camp this month. The school’s courtyard mimicked the humble setting of a traditional Civil War camp. Over the course of two days, students from all United States History classes came to a recreation of a Civil War camp from 1862. Tents stood in the grass with objects unique to the time period strewn across the cloth.
PNW College of Nursing professor receives Spirit Award
Jodi Allen, Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) program coordinator and assistant professor in the College of Nursing at Purdue University Northwest (PNW), was awarded the Spirit Award by Sojourner Truth House (STH) during its 25th Anniversary Celebration. The award is given out every five years with the winner being selected by STH staff based on outstanding dedication, initiative, motivation, positive attitude and customer service. Allen is the second recipient of the award.
