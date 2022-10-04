Jodi Allen, Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) program coordinator and assistant professor in the College of Nursing at Purdue University Northwest (PNW), was awarded the Spirit Award by Sojourner Truth House (STH) during its 25th Anniversary Celebration. The award is given out every five years with the winner being selected by STH staff based on outstanding dedication, initiative, motivation, positive attitude and customer service. Allen is the second recipient of the award.

HAMMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO