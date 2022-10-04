ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Train misery as engineering work adds to rail strike woes

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDFYu_0iL6xefE00

Train passengers trying to swerve the many rail strikes taking place in October face further problems with widespread Network Rail engineering work set to block key intercity lines.

After the biggest national rail strike on Saturday, Monday saw a near-normal service on Britain’s network ahead of further strikes over the coming week (5 and 8 October).

But two intercity lines are temporarily closed for around a week.

The link between Newcastle and Edinburgh is blocked until 10 October week due to upgrade work between the Tyneside city and Morpeth in Northumberland. It will affect CrossCountry , LNER , Lumo and TransPennine Express trains.

Some services are being diverted via Carlisle, with journey times extended by 90 minutes, while others are simply cancelled north of Newcastle (or, in some cases, Darlington or York).

LNER, the leading Anglo-Scottish train operator, warns: “On Monday 10 October, in the unlikely event that the work is not complete, there may be some last minute cancellations and changes. Please check before you travel.”

In southwest England, the normal fast line from London Paddington to Exeter via Westbury and Taunton is shut until 13 October. Great Western Railway is running trains via Bristol Temple Meads, adding at least 30 minutes to journey times.

From 22 to 30 October it will be the turn of a key stretch of the West Coast main line to be shut: between Rugby and Stafford. This link, known as the Trent Valley line, will shut completely – affecting services between London and northwest England, North Wales and southern Scotland.

Avanti West Coast warns passengers: “Most trains between Liverpool Lime Street and London will run between Liverpool Lime Street and Stafford only.

“Other train services will be diverted to run on alternative routes, and may run earlier or later than usual.”

In addition, North Wales services will start and end at Crewe, while no trains will run to/from Shrewsbury.

A spokesperson for Avanti West Coast said: “While Network Rail carry out these major works, we’ll be operating an amended timetable and journeys to and from London Euston will take longer.

“We strongly advise customers making journeys between 22 and 30 October to plan ahead and check the Avanti West Coast website before travelling.”

The next nationwide strike takes place on Wednesday 5 October. Train drivers belonging to Aslef and working for 13 rail firms will stop work.

The train operators affected are Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway; Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Northern, Southeastern, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains.

Industrial action by members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association and Unite will affect some services on Thursday and Friday, before another national strike by the RMT union closes half the rail network and stops 80 per cent of trains on Saturday 8 October.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man and woman charged with stealing milk and damaging shops in London

A man and woman accused of stealing milk and damaging two shops in central London on Friday afternoon have been charged and are to appear in court.Stephen Bone, 40, of Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, and Sofia Fernandes Pontes, 26, of Copenhagen Street, Islington, north London, were both charged in the early hours of Sunday with two counts of criminal damage and two counts of theft.The counts of theft relate to milk allegedly taken from the shops and used in the acts of criminal damage.They were both arrested in Green Park, central London, on Saturday.Bone remains in custody and will appear at Westminster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

World Conker Championships winner ‘thrilled’ after securing victory

The winners of the 2022 World Conker Championships have been announced, with one saying that she has waited for over 30 years to secure victory.The event at the Shuckburgh Arms in Southwick, Peterborough, on Sunday, welcomed more than 300 competitors and about 5,000 spectators from across the globe.After a series of intense games, Fee Aylmore was crowned women’s champion and Randy Topolinski, from Calgary in Canada, became men’s champion.Ms Aylmore, 49, a school nurse who lives a few miles from Southwick, said that she was thrilled.“If you want something badly enough, keep doing it,” she told the PA news agency.“It...
SPORTS
The Independent

Academic: UK Government would ‘fear emulation’ if Scotland became independent

The UK Government will fear other parts of the country breaking away if Scotland ever becomes independent, an academic has said.Speaking at a fringe event on the border arrangements of an independent Scotland during the SNP conference in Aberdeen, Professor Anand Menon – director of the think tank UK in a Changing Europe – told party members there would be a fear that should an independent Scotland be successful in the European Union, that could act as a “role model” for Northern Ireland in a future border poll.In the same meeting, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said Scotland’s success as a...
POLITICS
buckinghamshirelive.com

National Grid planning for three-hour blackouts from November

Planned three-hour blackouts could be held in parts of the UK this winter in a bid to protect the network, National Grid has said. People will be paid not to use their washing machines or charge their cars during peak hours in a bid to maintain supply for the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#Rail Service#National Rail#Trains#Engineering#Network Rail#Crosscountry#Transpennine Express#Carlisle#Anglo#Great Western Railway#Bristol Temple Meads#Trent
The Independent

Just Stop Oil protester climbs on top of police van in London

A Just Stop Oil activist has climbed onto the top of a police van in Piccadilly Circus, London, this Sunday for the ninth day of protests in a bid to get the government to act on the environmental crisis. The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “So far today, a total of 45 people have been arrested for wilful obstruction of the highway in connection with Just Stop Oil protests in Piccadilly.“They have been taken into custody.”Climate protests have been going on since last Saturday (1 October) in London, with activists blocking areas like Waterloo Bridge and Trafalgar Square as well as Westminster.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil supporters disrupt traffic for fourth dayMet Police commissioner 'happy' for daughters to walk in London at nightJust Stop Oil protesters block road on Park Lane on eighth day of protests
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scottish airline Loganair put up for sale

The UK’s largest regional airline Loganair has been put up for sale.Scottish brothers Stephen and Peter Bond, who have owned the business for the last 25 years, are looking for new owners for the Glasgow-based airline.The company flies 44 aircraft to more than 40 destinations across Europe and the British Isles, according to its website,The Bonds - Stephen is now 72, Peter is 61 - are committed to finding the right future owner for Loganair, who will act as its custodian for the next generation, just as they and previous owners have doneJonathan HinklesCompany figures show it flies up to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales suffers new technical problem

The departure of beleaguered Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to head for repairs has been delayed again after the £3 billion warship suffered a further technical problem.The Nato flagship broke down off the Isle of Wight in August after sailing from Portsmouth Naval Base to take part in flight trials and diplomatic visits in the US.Inspections by divers and engineers found that the 33-ton starboard propeller, the same weight as 30 Ford Fiesta cars, had malfunctioned with a coupling holding it in place breaking.The carrier was taken back to Portsmouth for further examination by engineers from Babcock...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy