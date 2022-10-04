ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ringo Starr forced to cancel tour dates after catching Covid

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LClUh_0iL6xb1300

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has been forced to cancel his solo tour dates in North America after catching coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Starr cancelled shows in Michigan and Minnesota , citing illness.

On Monday (3 October), the 82-year-old cancelled five more shows in Canada after testing positive for Covid -19.

"Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while (he) recuperates," a statement said.

“Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans, and hope to see them back out on the road soon,” it continued.

The five Canadian shows cancelled included Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge in Alberta; plus arenas in Abbotsford and Penticton in British Columbia.

The team also informed the public that fans will be kept up to date with news on any further changes to the tour.

Starr’s tour is currently set to resume on 11 October in Seattle and end on the 20 October in Mexico.

To date (4 October) the following shows have been cancelled:

October 2 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre

October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Sasktel Centre

October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta - Enmax Centre

October 8 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

October 9 Penticton, BC - South Okanagon Events Centre

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

From child star to convicted killer: The chilling ‘downward spiral’ of Riverdale’s Ryan Grantham

Standing to address the British Columbia Supreme Court at a sentencing hearing in June, Ryan Grantham’s voice broke as he said he had no excuse for the execution-style murder of his mother.“It hurts me to think about how badly I’ve wasted my life,” Grantham told the court, the CBC reported. “In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fibre of my being, I am sorry.”The former Riverdale actor, 24, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 14 years in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver last month.He had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

World Conker Championships winner ‘thrilled’ after securing victory

The winners of the 2022 World Conker Championships have been announced, with one saying that she has waited for over 30 years to secure victory.The event at the Shuckburgh Arms in Southwick, Peterborough, on Sunday, welcomed more than 300 competitors and about 5,000 spectators from across the globe.After a series of intense games, Fee Aylmore was crowned women’s champion and Randy Topolinski, from Calgary in Canada, became men’s champion.Ms Aylmore, 49, a school nurse who lives a few miles from Southwick, said that she was thrilled.“If you want something badly enough, keep doing it,” she told the PA news agency.“It...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy