Liz Truss reveals she’s spoken with former prime minister since taking office

Liz Truss has had a "few chats" with Boris Johnson since she took office at the beginning of September.

The prime minister was pressed by Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning, 4 October, as to whether she had discussed issues such as the Ukrainian war with her predecessor.

“I’ve had a few chats with Boris... I’m not going to go into my private conversations... I worked very very closely with him when I was foreign secretary on Ukraine and making sure we’re doing all we can to back the Ukrainians," Ms Truss said.

