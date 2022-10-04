ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Liz Truss reveals she’s spoken with former prime minister since taking office

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZqsPZ_0iL6xMyG00

Liz Truss has had a "few chats" with Boris Johnson since she took office at the beginning of September.

The prime minister was pressed by Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning, 4 October, as to whether she had discussed issues such as the Ukrainian war with her predecessor.

“I’ve had a few chats with Boris... I’m not going to go into my private conversations... I worked very very closely with him when I was foreign secretary on Ukraine and making sure we’re doing all we can to back the Ukrainians," Ms Truss said.

Sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The troubles ahead for Liz Truss after her disastrous fortnight

The last time Liz Truss walked into parliament, she was basking in the triumph of seizing the Tory leadership and leading a nation unified in sadness at the Queen’s death.When she returns this week, she must confront a seething Conservative party in open revolt over the disastrous own goals of the last fortnight – and in panic over a 30-point Labour poll lead. Here are the challenges that await the prime minister this week:The economyKwasi Kwarteng will face MPs on Tuesday for the first time since his bungled budget – when he could bow to pressure to release the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nadine Dorries warns fellow Tories of ‘complete wipeout’ in early general election

Nadine Dorries has warned fellow Tories of a “complete wipeout” if there is an early general election – but dropped her call for Liz Truss to call one immediately.The prime minister’s former ally – and now leading critic – also said Boris Johnson’s return to No 10 could not be ruled out, but called it “extremely unlikely”.Amid the chaos of the Conservative conference, the former culture secretary accused Ms Truss of a disastrous “lurch to the right” and of proposing “cruel” tax-and-spend plans that would require an election win before they are carried out.But speaking to the BBC, she...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Nick Ferrari
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Shaken UK Conservatives seek unity after Truss' rocky start

U.K. government ministers implored Conservative colleagues to rally behind Prime Minister Liz Truss after a disastrous start to her premiership that has left the governing party demoralized and divided.Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC that with two years or less until the next general election, the party should “get behind Liz because division will cause delay, delay is our enemy, and ultimately (means) defeat."House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, one of the Conservatives who ran against Truss this summer to replace Boris Johnson as the party's leader and the U.K.'s prime minister, said in an article for the...
POLITICS
The Independent

US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider

Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-Tory MP accused of trivialising bills crisis by suggesting ‘women like heating on’

A former Tory MP in line for a peerage from Boris Johnson has been accused of “trivialising” the energy crisis by describing himself as a “hot-blooded male” and saying that the “females in my house like to have the heating on”.In a segment on the unprecedented energy costs facing households this winter on the BBC’s Sunday Politics North West, Graham Evans followed his remarks on “females” by advising viewers to “try and keep the heating down as much as humanly possible”.He said on the show: “Personally, I’m a hot-blooded male. Females in my house like to have the heating...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Chats#Lbc#Ukrainians
The Independent

Home Secretary ‘receptive’ to calls to upgrade cannabis to Class A

Suella Braverman believes cannabis has been “effectively” legalised as it has not been “policed properly” and is “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from Class B to Class A, according to a Home Office source.However, the PA news agency has been told it is a “very big stretch of the imagination” to suggest the Home Secretary herself wants to change its classification to put it on par with substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.The Times reported that Ms Braverman has told allies she is on the “same side” as a group of Tory police and crime...
HEALTH
The Independent

Zahawi warns ‘delay is our biggest enemy’ as he urges Tory unity

Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has warned “delay is our biggest enemy” as he sought to quell disquiet in Tory ranks after a tumultuous week for the party.The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said colleagues must “focus” on delivering for the country, as any “dither” will “end in defeat” for the Conservatives.But tensions were still running high on Sunday, as a senior Tory MP warned the current mood in the party is “febrile”, with many backbenchers – and indeed members of the Government -“very concerned at where we are in the polls”.It comes after Mr Zahawi, along with three other...
WORLD
The Independent

Ex-Tory MP jokes ‘females like to have the heating on’ in awkward energy crisis interview

Graham Evans, a former Tory MP, awkwardly joked that “females” in his house “like to have the heating on” as he discussed the UK’s energy crisis.After the apparent joke, Mr Evans clarified his comments and admitted it was going to be a “very very tricky winter”, repeating the government’s slogan of “growing the pie”.“Personally, I’m a hot-blooded male. Females in my house like to have the heating on. Try and keep the heating down as much as humanly possible,” he said, sitting next to Labour councillor Oliver Ryan.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government spent over £3billion on temporary agency staff to do civil service jobs

The government has been accused of wasting “astronomical” amounts of money after it emerged it has spent over £3bn on temporary agency staff to do civil service jobs.Staff unions and opposition MPs said ministers were “casualising” the civil service by running down pay and conditions for temporary workers while also paying inflated prices to middle men.Figures collated from a series of parliamentary questions show some departments consistently spending hundreds of millions of pounds a year on agency staff.The government says using agency staff gives it more flexibility and suggested that the high levels were related to the pandemic. But the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”.John Swinney addressed the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, where he told delegates that “perhaps the most predictable, if depressing” action following the UK mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.He said: “The Tories at Westminster had set fire to the UK economy and their counterparts in Scotland were asking me to pour petrol on the flames.“And of course, at the same time as...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy